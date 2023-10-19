Pigments Market On The Rise: Exploring CAGR Of 6.2% Patterns And Expanding US$ 40.02 Billion By 2030-BY PMI

Pigment are colored material of animal or plant cells and are also called as melanin. Pigments are widely used in plastic industries as it provides attractive and vibrant colors with wide range of color options.

The increasing health concerns and health awareness is leading the customers to be more cautious about goods that are being used and have also led to incline more towards organic pigment. This inclination is helping to drive the growth of the global pigment market. Further, increasing demand for applications such as paints and coatings, plastics, textile and printing ink is expected to foster the global Pigment Market over the forecast period.

Pigments Market accounted for US$ 22 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 40.02 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.2%.

In September 2023, Sun Chemical launched two new 'eXpand! Black ST 9005' and 'eXpand! Yellow ST 1018' which has become a new stir in pigment preparations for coatings market. The new launched product offers color depth with sparkle, gloss and flop.

Presence of major companies and their indulgement in R&D activities to innovate and develop new products, which can create growth opportunities for the target market growth. Further, rapidly growing population and increased demand for food & beverages, personal care products is likely to propel Pigments market growth.

