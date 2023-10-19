Unmanned Marine Vehicles (Umvs) Revolutionize Hydrographic Surveys, Enhancing Navigational Safety Worldwide

The global unmanned marine vehicles (UMVs) market has achieved significant growth, with a market size of US$ 3.9 Billion in 2022. Projections indicate that the market will continue its upward trajectory, reaching US$ 7.6 Billion by 2028. This expansion reflects a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Unmanned marine vehicles encompass robotic vessel systems capable of remote or autonomous operation above and below the water's surface, without human intervention. This category includes unmanned surface craft, semi-submersibles, and remotely operated and autonomous underwater vehicles. UMVs vary in size from small vessels to mid-sized ships, equipped with multiple sensors for data acquisition and recording of environmental information in nearby areas, as well as for assessing vehicle response and course.

UMVs play a pivotal role in marine animal monitoring, autonomous execution of military-related tasks, enhancing safety, and reducing survey duration at minimal operational costs. Additionally, their stability and maneuverability make them valuable assets for oceanographic and hydrographic data collection, deep-sea mining, and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) applications.

Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market Trends:

Several factors are driving the growth of the unmanned marine vehicles market:

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides an extensive analysis of key market segments, including type, control type, and application.

Breakdown by Type:



Surface Vehicle Underwater Vehicle

Breakdown by Control Type:



Remotely Operated Autonomous

Breakdown by Application:



Defense

Research

Commercial Others

Breakdown by Region:



North America



United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia

Others

Europe



Germany



France



United Kingdom



Italy



Spain



Russia

Others

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Others Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides an in-depth examination of the competitive landscape, featuring profiles of key players such as Atlas Elektronik GmbH (ThyssenKrupp AG), Fugro, General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc. (General Dynamics Corporation), Kongsberg Gruppen, L3harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, QinetiQ, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Saab AB, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Textron Inc., and The Boeing Company.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global unmanned marine vehicles market performed and what is its growth outlook?

What impact has COVID-19 had on the global unmanned marine vehicles market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakdown of the market based on type and control type?

What is the market's segmentation based on application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global unmanned marine vehicles market, and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Attributes: