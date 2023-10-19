Global Vascular Grafts Market Surges To $2.6 Billion By 2028, Fueled By Rising Chronic Heart Diseases

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vascular Grafts Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. The global vascular grafts market is poised for significant expansion, with the market size reaching US$ 1.8 Billion in 2022 and projected to surge to US$ 2.6 Billion by 2028. This impressive growth reflects a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. Vascular grafts, critical medical devices used in vascular bypass procedures, play a pivotal role in directing blood flow within the body by reconnecting blood vessels. These devices are crafted from various materials, including polyurethane (PU), biosynthetic, polyester, and polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). Vascular grafts are commonly utilized in replacing damaged veins, arteries, blood vessels, and valves, particularly during organ transplants and hemodialysis. Medical practitioners also rely on vascular grafts to address issues such as vascular occlusion, aneurysms, kidney failure, and coronary artery diseases. These devices not only reduce blood leakage but also support effective cell invasion without impeding the endothelialization rate. Common product types include hemodialysis access grafts, coronary artery bypass grafts, endovascular stent grafts, and peripheral vascular grafts. Key Market Trends: Several factors are driving the growth of the vascular grafts market: Rise in Chronic Heart Diseases: The increasing prevalence of chronic heart diseases and the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures are creating a positive outlook for the market. Vascular grafts are widely used in bypass surgeries for diagnosing and treating conditions like angina pectoris, heart attacks, heart artery blockages, and other cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Lifestyle-Related Conditions: Sedentary lifestyles and a steadily growing geriatric population have contributed to the rising prevalence of high blood pressure and cholesterol levels. This has further increased the adoption of vascular grafts. Advancements in Technology: The development of three-dimensional (3D) printed polymeric vascular grafts, which are biodegradable, mechanically compatible with vascular tissues, and support neo-tissue formation and growth, is providing an impetus to market growth. Use of Prosthetic Grafts: The extensive utilization of prosthetic grafts, such as electrospun PU vascular grafts for complex vascular trauma that reduce the risk of neointimal formation, is positively influencing the market. Healthcare Industry Growth: The significant growth in the healthcare industry, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and rapid technological advancements in next-generation tissue-engineered vascular grafts are supporting the market growth. Key Market Segmentation: The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key market segments, including product, raw material, application, and end user. Breakdown by Product:

Endovascular Stent Grafts

Hemodialysis Access Grafts

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts

Vascular Grafts for Aorta Disease Peripheral Vascular Grafts Breakdown by Raw Material:

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Polyester

Polyurethane Biosynthetic Breakdown by Application:

Cardiac Aneurysm

Kidney Failure

Vascular Occlusion Coronary Artery Disease Breakdown by End User:

Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Breakdown by Region:

North America



United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia

Others

Europe



Germany



France



United Kingdom



Italy



Spain



Russia

Others

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Others Middle East and Africa Competitive Landscape: The report delves into the competitive landscape of the industry, featuring profiles of key players such as Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun SE (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG), Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cook Group Incorporated, Cordis, CryoLife Inc., Getinge AB, Heat Medical Europe BV, LeMaitre Vascular, Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation, and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global vascular grafts market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global vascular grafts market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global vascular grafts market, and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the industry? Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Vascular Grafts Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Endovascular Stent Grafts

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Hemodialysis Access Grafts

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Coronary Artery By-Pass Grafts

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Vascular Grafts for Aorta Disease

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Peripheral Vascular Grafts

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Raw Material

7.1 Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Polyester

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Polyurethane

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Biosynthetic

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Cardiac Aneurysm

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Kidney Failure

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Vascular Occlusion

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Coronary Artery Disease

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Hospitals

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast

11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Abbott Laboratories

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 B. Braun SE (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG)

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Cook Group Incorporated

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Cordis

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 CryoLife Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Getinge AB

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Heat Medical Europe BV

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 LeMaitre Vascular

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Medtronic plc

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Terumo Corporation

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

List of Figures

Figure 1: Global: Vascular Grafts Market: Major Drivers and Challenges

Figure 2: Global: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Billion US$), 2017-2022

Figure 3: Global: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Billion US$), 2023-2028

Figure 4: Global: Vascular Grafts Market: Breakup by Product (in %), 2022

Figure 5: Global: Vascular Grafts Market: Breakup by Raw Material (in %), 2022

Figure 6: Global: Vascular Grafts Market: Breakup by Application (in %), 2022

Figure 7: Global: Vascular Grafts Market: Breakup by End User (in %), 2022

Figure 8: Global: Vascular Grafts Market: Breakup by Region (in %), 2022

Figure 9: Global: Vascular Grafts (Endovascular Stent Grafts) Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 10: Global: Vascular Grafts (Endovascular Stent Grafts) Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 11: Global: Vascular Grafts (Hemodialysis Access Grafts) Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 12: Global: Vascular Grafts (Hemodialysis Access Grafts) Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 13: Global: Vascular Grafts (Coronary Artery By-Pass Grafts) Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 14: Global: Vascular Grafts (Coronary Artery By-Pass Grafts) Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 15: Global: Vascular Grafts (Vascular Grafts for Aorta Disease) Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 16: Global: Vascular Grafts (Vascular Grafts for Aorta Disease) Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 17: Global: Vascular Grafts (Peripheral Vascular Grafts) Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 18: Global: Vascular Grafts (Peripheral Vascular Grafts) Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 19: Global: Vascular Grafts (Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)) Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 20: Global: Vascular Grafts (Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)) Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 21: Global: Vascular Grafts (Polyester) Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 22: Global: Vascular Grafts (Polyester) Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 23: Global: Vascular Grafts (Polyurethane) Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 24: Global: Vascular Grafts (Polyurethane) Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 25: Global: Vascular Grafts (Biosynthetic) Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 26: Global: Vascular Grafts (Biosynthetic) Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 27: Global: Vascular Grafts (Cardiac Aneurysm) Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 28: Global: Vascular Grafts (Cardiac Aneurysm) Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 29: Global: Vascular Grafts (Kidney Failure) Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 30: Global: Vascular Grafts (Kidney Failure) Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 31: Global: Vascular Grafts (Vascular Occlusion) Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 32: Global: Vascular Grafts (Vascular Occlusion) Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 33: Global: Vascular Grafts (Coronary Artery Disease) Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 34: Global: Vascular Grafts (Coronary Artery Disease) Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 35: Global: Vascular Grafts (Hospitals) Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 36: Global: Vascular Grafts (Hospitals) Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 37: Global: Vascular Grafts (Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)) Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 38: Global: Vascular Grafts (Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)) Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 39: North America: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 40: North America: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 41: United States: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 42: United States: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 43: Canada: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 44: Canada: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 45: Asia-Pacific: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 46: Asia-Pacific: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 47: China: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 48: China: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 49: Japan: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 50: Japan: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 51: India: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 52: India: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 53: South Korea: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 54: South Korea: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 55: Australia: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 56: Australia: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 57: Indonesia: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 58: Indonesia: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 59: Others: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 60: Others: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 61: Europe: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 62: Europe: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 63: Germany: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 64: Germany: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 65: France: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 66: France: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 67: United Kingdom: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 68: United Kingdom: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 69: Italy: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 70: Italy: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 71: Spain: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 72: Spain: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 73: Russia: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 74: Russia: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 75: Others: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 76: Others: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 77: Latin America: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 78: Latin America: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 79: Brazil: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 80: Brazil: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 81: Mexico: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 82: Mexico: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 83: Others: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 84: Others: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 85: Middle East and Africa: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022

Figure 86: Middle East and Africa: Vascular Grafts Market: Breakup by Country (in %), 2022

Figure 87: Middle East and Africa: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Figure 88: Global: Vascular Grafts Industry: SWOT Analysis

Figure 89: Global: Vascular Grafts Industry: Value Chain Analysis

Figure 90: Global: Vascular Grafts Industry: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

List of Tables

Table 1: Global: Vascular Grafts Market: Key Industry Highlights, 2022 and 2028

Table 2: Global: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Breakup by Product (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Table 3: Global: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Breakup by Raw Material (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Table 4: Global: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Breakup by Application (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Table 5: Global: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Breakup by End User (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Table 6: Global: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Breakup by Region (in Million US$), 2023-2028

Table 7: Global: Vascular Grafts Market: Competitive Structure

Table 8: Global: Vascular Grafts Market: Key Players

Companies Mentioned





Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun SE (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG)

Becton

Dickinson

Company

Cook Group Incorporated

Cordis

CryoLife Inc.

Getinge AB

Heat Medical Europe BV

LeMaitre Vascular

Medtronic plc Terumo Corporation and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.



For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Vascular Grafts Market



Vascular Grafts - Global Strategic Business Report

Vascular Grafts Global Market Report 2023 Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2023





Global Vascular Grafts Market Global Vascular Grafts Market Tags Cardiovascular Devices Vascular Graft Related Links