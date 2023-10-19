Global Vascular Grafts Market Surges To $2.6 Billion By 2028, Fueled By Rising Chronic Heart Diseases

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vascular Grafts Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global vascular grafts market is poised for significant expansion, with the market size reaching US$ 1.8 Billion in 2022 and projected to surge to US$ 2.6 Billion by 2028. This impressive growth reflects a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.
Vascular grafts, critical medical devices used in vascular bypass procedures, play a pivotal role in directing blood flow within the body by reconnecting blood vessels. These devices are crafted from various materials, including polyurethane (PU), biosynthetic, polyester, and polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). Vascular grafts are commonly utilized in replacing damaged veins, arteries, blood vessels, and valves, particularly during organ transplants and hemodialysis.
Medical practitioners also rely on vascular grafts to address issues such as vascular occlusion, aneurysms, kidney failure, and coronary artery diseases. These devices not only reduce blood leakage but also support effective cell invasion without impeding the endothelialization rate. Common product types include hemodialysis access grafts, coronary artery bypass grafts, endovascular stent grafts, and peripheral vascular grafts.
Key Market Trends:
Several factors are driving the growth of the vascular grafts market: Rise in Chronic Heart Diseases: The increasing prevalence of chronic heart diseases and the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures are creating a positive outlook for the market. Vascular grafts are widely used in bypass surgeries for diagnosing and treating conditions like angina pectoris, heart attacks, heart artery blockages, and other cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Lifestyle-Related Conditions: Sedentary lifestyles and a steadily growing geriatric population have contributed to the rising prevalence of high blood pressure and cholesterol levels. This has further increased the adoption of vascular grafts. Advancements in Technology: The development of three-dimensional (3D) printed polymeric vascular grafts, which are biodegradable, mechanically compatible with vascular tissues, and support neo-tissue formation and growth, is providing an impetus to market growth. Use of Prosthetic Grafts: The extensive utilization of prosthetic grafts, such as electrospun PU vascular grafts for complex vascular trauma that reduce the risk of neointimal formation, is positively influencing the market. Healthcare Industry Growth: The significant growth in the healthcare industry, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and rapid technological advancements in next-generation tissue-engineered vascular grafts are supporting the market growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key market segments, including product, raw material, application, and end user.
Breakdown by Product:
Endovascular Stent Grafts Hemodialysis Access Grafts Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts Vascular Grafts for Aorta Disease Peripheral Vascular Grafts
Breakdown by Raw Material:
Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Polyester Polyurethane Biosynthetic
Breakdown by Application:
Cardiac Aneurysm Kidney Failure Vascular Occlusion Coronary Artery Disease
Breakdown by End User:
Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
Breakdown by Region:
North America Asia-Pacific
China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others Europe
Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others Latin America Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The report delves into the competitive landscape of the industry, featuring profiles of key players such as Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun SE (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG), Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cook Group Incorporated, Cordis, CryoLife Inc., Getinge AB, Heat Medical Europe BV, LeMaitre Vascular, Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation, and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
How has the global vascular grafts market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global vascular grafts market? What are the key regional markets? What is the breakup of the market based on the product? What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material? What is the breakup of the market based on the application? What is the breakup of the market based on the end user? What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry? What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry? What is the structure of the global vascular grafts market, and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 148
| Forecast Period
| 2022 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $1.79 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $2.57 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 6.2%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Vascular Grafts Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Endovascular Stent Grafts
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Hemodialysis Access Grafts
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Coronary Artery By-Pass Grafts
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Vascular Grafts for Aorta Disease
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Peripheral Vascular Grafts
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Raw Material
7.1 Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Polyester
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Polyurethane
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Biosynthetic
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Cardiac Aneurysm
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Kidney Failure
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Vascular Occlusion
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Coronary Artery Disease
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 Hospitals
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia-Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Abbott Laboratories
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 B. Braun SE (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG)
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Cook Group Incorporated
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Cordis
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 CryoLife Inc.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Getinge AB
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Heat Medical Europe BV
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 LeMaitre Vascular
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Medtronic plc
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Terumo Corporation
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12 W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
List of Figures
Figure 1: Global: Vascular Grafts Market: Major Drivers and Challenges
Figure 2: Global: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Billion US$), 2017-2022
Figure 3: Global: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Billion US$), 2023-2028
Figure 4: Global: Vascular Grafts Market: Breakup by Product (in %), 2022
Figure 5: Global: Vascular Grafts Market: Breakup by Raw Material (in %), 2022
Figure 6: Global: Vascular Grafts Market: Breakup by Application (in %), 2022
Figure 7: Global: Vascular Grafts Market: Breakup by End User (in %), 2022
Figure 8: Global: Vascular Grafts Market: Breakup by Region (in %), 2022
Figure 9: Global: Vascular Grafts (Endovascular Stent Grafts) Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 10: Global: Vascular Grafts (Endovascular Stent Grafts) Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 11: Global: Vascular Grafts (Hemodialysis Access Grafts) Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 12: Global: Vascular Grafts (Hemodialysis Access Grafts) Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 13: Global: Vascular Grafts (Coronary Artery By-Pass Grafts) Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 14: Global: Vascular Grafts (Coronary Artery By-Pass Grafts) Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 15: Global: Vascular Grafts (Vascular Grafts for Aorta Disease) Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 16: Global: Vascular Grafts (Vascular Grafts for Aorta Disease) Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 17: Global: Vascular Grafts (Peripheral Vascular Grafts) Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 18: Global: Vascular Grafts (Peripheral Vascular Grafts) Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 19: Global: Vascular Grafts (Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)) Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 20: Global: Vascular Grafts (Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)) Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 21: Global: Vascular Grafts (Polyester) Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 22: Global: Vascular Grafts (Polyester) Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 23: Global: Vascular Grafts (Polyurethane) Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 24: Global: Vascular Grafts (Polyurethane) Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 25: Global: Vascular Grafts (Biosynthetic) Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 26: Global: Vascular Grafts (Biosynthetic) Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 27: Global: Vascular Grafts (Cardiac Aneurysm) Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 28: Global: Vascular Grafts (Cardiac Aneurysm) Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 29: Global: Vascular Grafts (Kidney Failure) Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 30: Global: Vascular Grafts (Kidney Failure) Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 31: Global: Vascular Grafts (Vascular Occlusion) Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 32: Global: Vascular Grafts (Vascular Occlusion) Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 33: Global: Vascular Grafts (Coronary Artery Disease) Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 34: Global: Vascular Grafts (Coronary Artery Disease) Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 35: Global: Vascular Grafts (Hospitals) Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 36: Global: Vascular Grafts (Hospitals) Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 37: Global: Vascular Grafts (Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)) Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 38: Global: Vascular Grafts (Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)) Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 39: North America: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 40: North America: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 41: United States: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 42: United States: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 43: Canada: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 44: Canada: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 45: Asia-Pacific: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 46: Asia-Pacific: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 47: China: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 48: China: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 49: Japan: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 50: Japan: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 51: India: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 52: India: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 53: South Korea: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 54: South Korea: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 55: Australia: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 56: Australia: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 57: Indonesia: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 58: Indonesia: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 59: Others: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 60: Others: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 61: Europe: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 62: Europe: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 63: Germany: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 64: Germany: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 65: France: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 66: France: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 67: United Kingdom: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 68: United Kingdom: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 69: Italy: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 70: Italy: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 71: Spain: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 72: Spain: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 73: Russia: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 74: Russia: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 75: Others: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 76: Others: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 77: Latin America: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 78: Latin America: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 79: Brazil: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 80: Brazil: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 81: Mexico: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 82: Mexico: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 83: Others: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 84: Others: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 85: Middle East and Africa: Vascular Grafts Market: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2017 & 2022
Figure 86: Middle East and Africa: Vascular Grafts Market: Breakup by Country (in %), 2022
Figure 87: Middle East and Africa: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Sales Value (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Figure 88: Global: Vascular Grafts Industry: SWOT Analysis
Figure 89: Global: Vascular Grafts Industry: Value Chain Analysis
Figure 90: Global: Vascular Grafts Industry: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
List of Tables
Table 1: Global: Vascular Grafts Market: Key Industry Highlights, 2022 and 2028
Table 2: Global: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Breakup by Product (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Table 3: Global: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Breakup by Raw Material (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Table 4: Global: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Breakup by Application (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Table 5: Global: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Breakup by End User (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Table 6: Global: Vascular Grafts Market Forecast: Breakup by Region (in Million US$), 2023-2028
Table 7: Global: Vascular Grafts Market: Competitive Structure
Table 8: Global: Vascular Grafts Market: Key Players
Companies Mentioned
Abbott Laboratories B. Braun SE (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG) Becton Dickinson Company Cook Group Incorporated Cordis CryoLife Inc. Getinge AB Heat Medical Europe BV LeMaitre Vascular Medtronic plc Terumo Corporation and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.
