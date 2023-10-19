Picosecond Lasers Market To Reach USD 491.9 Million By 2032, Says Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the Picosecond Lasers Market size was valued at USD 254.2 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 491.9 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The aesthetic and cosmetic industry's rapid growth has presented a lucrative market for picosecond lasers. Their ability to address skin concerns with minimal downtime has made them a preferred choice for procedures like wrinkle reduction, scar treatment, and acne scar revision. The aesthetic appeal of shorter recovery periods and the efficacy of picosecond lasers in targeting specific chromophores have significantly driven the demand for these lasers. Additionally, the medical and biotechnological sectors have witnessed a remarkable integration of picosecond lasers owing to their exceptional precision and minimal thermal damage.

In dermatology, picosecond lasers have gained prominence for tattoo removal, pigmentation treatment, and skin rejuvenation due to their ability to selectively target and break down unwanted pigments. Furthermore, their potential to enable non-invasive tissue engineering and study cellular dynamics has contributed to their burgeoning adoption in biotechnology research.

Electronics, aerospace, and automotive manufacturing industries demand high-precision processes for improved product quality. Picosecond lasers' ability to perform intricate micromachining, drilling, and structuring with minimal thermal effects aligns with the requirements of these industries. As manufacturing processes become increasingly sophisticated, the demand for picosecond lasers is projected to grow consistently.

Segmentation Overview:

The global picosecond lasers market has been segmented into technology, application, end-user, and region. Picosecond lasers are largely followed for various procedures in the medical and biomedical sectors. They are employed for tattoo removal, pigmentation treatment, and scar revision because they selectively target and break down pigments without causing excessive damage to surrounding tissues. North America holds a significant share in the picosecond lasers market, attributed to advanced technological infrastructure and a robust research ecosystem. The United States, in particular, is a major contributor to market growth due to its strong emphasis on research and development and its adoption of picosecond lasers in fields such as medical aesthetics, electronics, and materials processing.

Picosecond Lasers Market Report Highlights:

The global picosecond lasers market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2032.

The global market for picosecond lasers has been experiencing remarkable growth in recent years, driven by technological advancements, expanding application areas, and increasing research and development activities.

Based on application, the segment is further sub-divided into tattoo removal, pigmented lesions, skin rejuvenation, melasma, and others

The technology segment is categorized into ND:YAG, and alexandrite. Nd:YAG is one of the most common and well-known laser materials.

Some prominent players in the picosecond lasers market report include Cynosure, LLC, Cutera, Candela Corporation, Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc., Beijing ADSS Development Co., Ltd, Fotona, Lutronic, El. S.p.A. Cod., PicoQuant, and Alma Laser (Sisram Medical).

Industry Trends and Insights:

In 2023, EFFECT Photonics, a Netherlands-based provider of highly integrated optical solutions, announced the development of a new Pico Tunable Laser Assembly (pTLA) in response to the growing demand for 100G coherent transceivers in access networks.

In 2022, LASEROPTEK Co., Ltd., which specializes in manufacturing and developing lasers for aesthetics and dermatology indications, entered into a nationwide, multi-year, exclusive distribution agreement with Monarch Lasers. This agreement includes sales, marketing, and clinical education for LASEROPTEK's lineup of U.S.

Picosecond Lasers Market Segmentation:

By Technology: ND:YAG, Alexandrite.

By Application: Tatto removal, pigmented lesions, skin rejuvenation, melasma, others.

By End-user: Dermatology clinics, med spas and aesthetic centers, others.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

