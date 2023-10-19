Malbek Earns Coveted Spot On Spend Matters' Top 50 To Watch List

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Princeton, New Jersey, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malbek, the visionary force behind AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions is thrilled to announce its recognition as a "Top 50 Provider to Watch" by Spend Matters, a renowned voice in the procurement and supply chain industry. The annual recognition highlights rising companies that are making a significant impact on the procurement and supply chain market.

"The procurement technology market has continued to evolve in 2023,” said Nikhil Gaur, Research Analyst and Project Associate at Spend Matters.“The progression of existing macroeconomic trends, combined with the proliferation of new technologies such as generative AI, have forced software providers to make crucial product development and resource allocation decisions.“

Spend Matters' "50 Providers to Watch" list is an esteemed recognition of established companies that are driving innovation and pushing the industry forward. These organizations are acknowledged for their commitment to delivering groundbreaking solutions and for their continuous growth.

This honor reinforces Malbek's commitment to innovation, customer success, and the future of CLM technology. Malbek is positioned for continued growth, customer satisfaction, and leadership in the industry. Malbek's inclusion on this prestigious list is a testament to the company's dedication to providing innovative contract management solutions that transform the way businesses manage and optimize their contracts.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of Spend Matters' Top 50 to Watch, which aligns perfectly with our vision to deepen partnerships for customer success," said Hemanth Puttaswamy, CEO and Co-Founder at Malbek. "This acknowledgment reflects our obsession with enabling the full value realization of our AI-powered CLM solution through driving adoption and continuous innovation. It reinforces our commitment to having our customers' backs with robust support and growing together through shared insights. We remain dedicated to future proofing their success with cutting-edge capabilities that optimize contracting processes and deliver transformative efficiency gains."

Spend Matters' selection process for the "50 Providers to Watch" list is rigorous, involving multiple rounds of debate by an independent analyst team. Criteria considered include innovation, market presence, technical competence, and solution delivery.

“Malbek's CLM solution was built with simplicity in mind, both from a user experience standpoint and from an integration, implementation, and deployment sense,” said Nikhil Gaur, Research Analyst and Project Associate at Spend Matters.“With its most recent improvements, Malbek has stayed true to these roots while simultaneously adding more complex AI-based features, configurability, and P2P support.”

Malbek's comprehensive CLM solutions have gained significant traction in the market, empowering organizations to manage contracts more efficiently, reduce risk, and drive business value. With a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, Malbek remains at the forefront of the CLM industry.

About Spend Matters:

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner.



About Malbek:

Malbek is at the forefront of the digital contracting revolution. With continuous innovation, a well-integrated solution, and the latest in AI technology across the platform, they continue to increase efficiency and help drive meaningful impact to organizations across the globe. With their customer-centric approach, it's no wonder they have a 120% customer retention rate and 96% customer satisfaction rating. Malbek continues to make waves and disrupt traditional CLM technologies with its ease of use, robust workflows, and highly configurable platform. To learn more, visit .



For media inquiries, please contact: .

50 to Watch List





Tags Spend Matters 50 to Watch Related Links