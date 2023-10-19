Uniguest Expands Presence And Capabilities In Healthcare Through Acquisition Of Pcare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Matt Goche, CEO, UniguestNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Uniguest , a global leader in digital engagement technology to multiple end markets, has announced the acquisition of pCare, a New York-based provider of interactive patient engagement systems designed to improve patient outcomes and experience while making the work of healthcare teams safer and simpler.Delivering solutions for over 70 years, pCare is a specialist in supplying connected technology solutions in healthcare and hospital environments. Partnering closely with clients, pCare understands that each provider has its own unique challenges and desired outcomes and works consultatively to deliver a customized offering for each hospital or clinic.With a range of technologies from patient bedside TV to digital signage, to mobile apps and video conferencing, pCare creates personalized experiences for every customer using its experience to deliver visionary goals and actionable plans.Uniguest Chief Executive Officer Matt Goche looks forward to bringing pCare into the Uniguest family:“Uniguest has delivered solutions to the healthcare space for several years now, creating engagement platforms for providers across the world. We know the market well and know that there is a need for what pCare offers.“pCare is ranked number one in the KLAS Research Interactive Patient Systems category, so by bringing pCare into Uniguest we know we will be enhancing our portfolio offering, expertise, and focus into the sector. Likewise, we are also bringing advantages to the pCare customer base through our 24/7 operations center, industry-leading engineering team, and broad technology portfolio. This is a great fit both technologically and from a vision standpoint and we're delighted to welcome the pCare team to Uniguest.”Dave Bennett, Chief Executive Officer at pCare, added,“This is an exciting moment for pCare, our customers and our 200+ employees; we see what Uniguest has achieved and is continuing to achieve and see this as a perfect fit to drive greater market penetration for our technology, solutions, and services. We know that together we can build something great and are delighted to be part of the Uniguest family.”Uniguest is a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital and adding pCare to the Uniguest organization marks its third acquisition of 2023, following on from Eversound and Bunch Enterprise earlier this year; MediaStar Systems, Otrum AS, and the hospitality division of CPI Global in 2022; plus, JANUS Displays, Sagely, UCView, Volara, and Planet eStream in 2021.###About UniguestUniguest is a global leader in providing connected technology solutions to enable those in hospitality, senior living, sports/stadiums, entertainment, retail, education, government, corporate, and enterprise to engage with their audience. Uniguest is highly focused on creating deep client relationships as shown by its most recent NPS (Net Promoter Score) score of 81. Uniguest supplies turnkey technology solutions that include digital signage, IPTV / enterprise video and engagement apps, professional services, system implementation, and 24/7/365 multi-lingual support.About pCarepCare's interactive patient experience solution helps healthcare providers engage, educate, and entertain patients across the care continuum. The pCare open platform integrates with existing EHR/EMR systems, patient portals, and mobile health applications to connect patients, families, and caregivers. Recognized as Best in KLAS for interactive patient systems, pCare is the leading partner of healthcare organizations to improve care quality, patient outcomes, and financial performance. Connect at pcare now. Follow pCare on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.About Atlantic Street CapitalASC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies poised for the next level of growth. The firm targets entrepreneurial management partners and fundamentally sound companies with between $4 million and $25 million EBITDA (Earnings Before Income Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) that will benefit from capital investment and ASC's value-added strategic and operational support. As a result, ASC works closely with management to unlock their business' underlying value and help them succeed. For more information, visit .

