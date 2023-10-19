United States Car Wash Services Industry Surges To A Projected Worth Of US$ 27.89 Billion By 2033 | FMI Study

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FMI Logo

Rising disposable income fuels US car wash market. E-commerce, discounts, and loyalty programs attract customers, boosting professional services.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The United States car wash services industry is predicted to be worth US$ 16.33 billion in 2023, and rise to US$ 27.89 billion by 2033. Demand is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% over the projected period.Expenditure on professional car wash services as a result of rising disposable income is a key factor for high global demand. Due to the speed and convenience that such services offer, customers frequently hesitate to undertake their own car wash. Moreover, consumers are spending money heavily on various cleaning techniques, including steam disinfection, antiviral, and antibacterial sanitization.E-commerce has made it feasible for companies who offer car wash services to offer discounts and promotions to their customers, assisting in the acquisition of new customers. Loyalty programs are becoming popular in this industry. Car wash operators are creating loyalty programs to reward regular customers and give discounts to them.Get a Sample PDF of the Report:The development of the United States car wash services industry has been facilitated by the introduction of cutting-edge technologies like automated car washes and digital payment methods. Additionally, the proliferation of car wash chains across the nation is fostering industry expansion.During the forecast period, it is expected that the industry participants have considerable development prospects due to the growing investments in the car wash services infrastructure.Key TakeawaysThe United States car wash services industry was expanding at a value of US$ 15.28 billion in 2022.The United States car wash services increased at 3.2% CAGR between 2018 and 2022, citing FMI's study.With high demand for car maintenance, the United States car wash services industry is expected to have a worth of US$ 18.7 billion by 2025.Based on type, the roll-over/in-bay segment is projected to dominate the industry with a CAGR of 6.5% by 2033.Based on mode of payment, the cashless payment segment is projected to dominate the industry with a CAGR of 8.6% by 2033.United States car wash services industry growth rate is projected to be about 1.05x between 2022 and 2023.Key Players Recent AnalysisGiven climate change and water shortages, the car wash services industry's future is anticipated to be eco-friendly, which entails utilizing very little water. The vehicle wash services in the United States are attracting the interest of multiple technical and equipment manufacturing companies.The industry is defined by the big domestic service providers. Large players are acquiring local companies in order to expand their presence across the country. Industry participants are aware of the importance and dominance of local companies in terms of attracting more customers.Mister Car Wash, Inc. announced the opening of a new location in Oviedo, Florida, in June 2022. Several of Mister's recognizable products, including HotShine® Carnauba wax, Repel Shield, and Platinum Seal, are included in the Platinum package, which is offered at the new location.The new site offers a cutting-edge tunnel experience with Mister's special cleaning technology.Mister Car Wash, Inc. announced in August 2022 that it has acquired Top Wash, a group of three express outdoor facilities in Minnesota's Anoka, Fridley, and Champlin. The acquisition expanded Mister Car Wash's reach into the northern suburbs of Minneapolis.Warburg Pincus acquired El Car Wash in July 2022, one of the quick express car-washing businesses in the United States.Key playersQuick Quack Car WashAutobell Car Wash, Inc.Zips Car WashSplash Car WashTommy's Express Car WashDriven Brands, Inc.Mister Car WashWash DepotMagic Hand CarwashTrue Blue Car WashPurchase Now to Access Segment-specific Information, Uncover Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges:Key SegmentationsBy Type:TunnelsRoll-over/In-bayBy Mode of Payment:Cash PaymentCashless PaymentAuthorNikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.Explore Trending Reports of Services and UtilitiesThe foundation repair services industry is expected to reach US$ 3,500 million by 2033. The adoption of foundation repair services is likely to advance at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.The water hauling services industry is expected to reach US$ 53 billion by 2033. The adoption of water hauling services likely to advance at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube