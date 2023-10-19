VCD Announces Fall 2023 Classroom Scholarship Winners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Teachers have a lifelong impact. From transmitting important ideas to inspiring us, educators play a crucial part in shaping the adults we become.Unfortunately, teachers don't always have access to the resources they need to create an ideal learning environment. It's why Vision Care Direct of Oklahoma created a Classroom Scholarship Program that recognizes dedicated educators with a cash prize.Twice a year, VCD awards a total of six $250 classroom scholarships to Oklahoma teachers. Educators can spend the cash prize to purchase books, music and art supplies, hands-on games, flexible seating, and more.The purpose of this program is to give educators the freedom to create an engaging learning environment where students can thrive and grow through exciting learning experiences.Since its creation in 2018, VCD's Classroom Scholarship Program has recognized the important work of 48 teachers by distributing over $12,000 in funds. The scholarships have facilitated access to learning resources for students in a wide range of environments, including middle schools, high schools, rural schools, and other institutions.MEET THE WINNERSVCD is proudly announcing the list of winners for the Fall Semester 2023 Classroom Scholarship.AMY WILSONAmy Wilson teaches science at the Wilson 6th Grade Center in Collinsville, OK. This institution focuses on preparing students for a successful transition to secondary school by engaging in STEM activities and other memorable learning experiences.ASHLEY ROSSAshley Ross works hard to create a fun and engaging learning environment at Webster Middle School in Oklahoma City.RYAN WRIGHTRyan Wright recently joined Sapulpa Public Schools but quickly established herself as a star educator by receiving a Teacher of the Year award. As an English teacher, Ryan Wright goes above and beyond to transmit her love of the written word.ABBY BORENNAs a secondary math teacher, Abby Borenn makes a difference by shaping young minds at North Rock Creek Public Schools in Shawnee, OK.NIKKI JO DUNNNikki Jo Dunn is a dynamic and inspiring kindergarten teacher at Skiatook Public Schools. Her important work prepares young students for a successful academic career.CATHY GORDONCathy Gordon is a first-grade teacher at Ryan Elementary School in Waurika, OK. Her classroom is a warm and welcoming environment where students can take their first steps in their academic journeys.APPLY FOR OUR SPRING 2023 CLASSROOM SCHOLARSHIPVCD of Oklahoma would like to congratulate the winners and reiterate how incredibly valuable teachers are to our community.If you're a teacher yourself, we'd like to invite you to apply for our Spring 2024 Classroom Scholarship . Feel free to share this form if you know an educator who is making a difference in their student's lives!

