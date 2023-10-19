Pass_By Unlocks Access To High-Precision & Privacy-Compliant Mobility Data For Academic Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pass_by & Dewey announce a partnership to provide academic research access to anonymized consumer foot traffic data for over 3M POIs across the US.

NEW YORK, US, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- October 19, 2023 – New York – Today, pass_by and Dewey announce a new partnership to democratize academic access to ground truth verified consumer foot traffic data for over 3 million points of interest (POIs) in the United States. This innovative AI-powered dataset spans more than 7,000 brands, 43M devices, and 6B daily data points, delivering critical insights to fuel important analysis of consumer behavior, market trends, brand loyalty, and similar research topics.Academic researchers have long been interested in using foot traffic data to better understand how individuals interact with specific places, but limited accessibility, inaccuracies, and privacy concerns have made it increasingly complicated to leverage. By partnering with Dewey, pass_by is unlocking academic access to their high-precision, privacy-compliant mobility data, providing new research opportunities with these highly sought-after insights.What sets pass_by apart from other foot traffic data providers is the company's unique combination of AI, ML, and ground truth verification. This cutting edge approach to data creation and maintenance means pass_by's datasets are based on reality, and can be used to derive real-world insights into retail, real estate, finance, and similar industries where consumer behavior plays a key role. Not only is pass_by's POI database continuously updated to reflect the dynamically changing world, but records are cleaned, deduped, and structured to streamline analysis and reduce data manipulation efforts. Furthermore, pass_by's rigorous privacy standards and data anonymization mean academics can be confident in the ethics of their research.As the leading platform for academics to access third-party data sources, Dewey makes it easy for researchers to utilize this unique source of foot traffic data. Dewey handles the sourcing, negotiating, and managing of license terms for academic use of third-party datasets to simplify the data acquisition process and unlock access to innovative data. Today, Dewey is partnered with 29 different third-party data providers, making reliable data accessible and affordable for academics. Pass_by data is now included in all Dewey subscriptions, which empower academics with instant access to a wide variety of datasets ranging from store-level transactions to real estate listings to website traffic and beyond.“The pass_by team is very excited to partner with Dewey to bring our game-changing foot traffic data to the academic research community,” said Sam Amrani, Founder & CEO of pass_by.“We are proud to partner with Dewey to democratize academic access to our data, which is backed by cutting edge AI and ML algorithms to ensure insights are based on real-world behavior, but also privacy-compliant. Additionally, partnering with Dewey has unlocked a valuable feedback loop that helps us continuously improve our product for our commercial end users.”This partnership not only unlocks academic access to a new source of mobility data, but also provides pass_by with critical user feedback on their data that can inform their product strategy. Dewey's active user base of over 2,000 academics across 125 global universities are among the most innovative data scientists in the world, constantly pursuing the latest analytics methods in their research. These researchers are also part of Dewey's active user community, where they frequently share their work with thousands more academics to discuss methodologies. This results in instant brand lift for pass_by among both thought leaders and future data science workforce members, as well as unparalleled insight into the user experience of their data.“Dewey is thrilled to unlock academic access to pass_by's truly unique foot traffic data,” said Dewey Founder & CEO Evan Barry.“Mobility data is one of the most sought-after sources of information for academic research, and we can't wait to see how pass_by's game-changing methodology for providing this important data will power new research into critical topics in consumer behavior, economic activity, and more. Dewey is also excited to be a part of pass_by's continued innovation in the space as we help facilitate product feedback from a highly technical audience.”Two years of historical US foot traffic data from pass_by are now included in all Dewey subscriptions, and free samples are available to any academic with a free Dewey account.For Media enquires please reach out to James Ewen - VP of Marketing at pass_by at

