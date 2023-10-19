Dire, unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe unfold in Gaza

(MENAFN) A dire and unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in Gaza, as reported by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The UNRWA Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, has urgently appealed to the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to provide unwavering support for humanitarian efforts aimed at safeguarding the lives of civilians in Gaza. Lazzarini painted a grim picture, referring to the distressing scenes at Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, where a massive explosion claimed nearly 500 lives. Another airstrike struck an UNRWA school that was sheltering 4,000 displaced individuals, resulting in at least six casualties.



The humanitarian crisis in Gaza began shortly after Israel initiated retaliatory airstrikes following an attack on Israel by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7. Gaza relies heavily on imports, and with the border crossings into Israel and Egypt currently sealed, essential supplies are rapidly depleting. Within just one week of the renewed hostilities, one million people in Gaza were forced to flee their homes. Tragically, 14 frontline humanitarian workers from UNRWA are among the casualties in Gaza. Shockingly, not a single shipment of aid has been allowed into Gaza since the conflict began.



Efforts to deliver aid are facing significant obstacles. A surgical team and 60 tons of humanitarian aid and medical supplies were mobilized to the Rafah border crossing from Egypt into southern Gaza. However, the aid was not granted passage when the crossing was scheduled to open. Heartbreaking images show tractor-trailers filled with essential supplies idling on roads leading to Gaza. Gaza is grappling with severe shortages of potable water, food, hygiene materials, medicine, and other necessities, forcing its people to consume unclean water. The situation is on the brink of a major health and sanitation crisis, according to Lazzarini. The humanitarian appeal is now crucial to mitigate the deepening crisis in Gaza.

MENAFN19102023000045015682ID1107271586