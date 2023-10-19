Delisting Of Certificates And Mini Futures


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined to delist below certificates. The underlying instrument (Activision Blizzard, Inc; ISIN: US00507V1098) was acquired by Microsoft on 2023-10-16. Hence the stock is not traded on the market. The instruments will be delisted end of trading 2023-10-19.

Instrument ISIN
BEAR ACTIVISION X1 NORDNET SE0020361269
BEAR ACTIVISION X2 NORDNET SE0020361251
BEAR ACTIVISION X3 NORDNET SE0020361236
BEAR ACTIVISION X4 NORDNET SE0020361210
BEAR ACTIVISION X5 NORDNET SE0020361202
BULL ACTIVISION X2 NORDNET SE0020361244
BULL ACTIVISION X3 NORDNET SE0020361228
BULL ACTIVISION X4 NORDNET SE0020361194
BULL ACTIVISION X5 NORDNET SE0020361186
TRACKER ACTIVISION X1 NORDNET SE0020361277
MINI L ACTIVISION NORDNET 11 SE0019361049
MINI L ACTIVISION NORDNET 17 SE0019367160
MINI L ACTIVISION NORDNET 32 SE0020184851
MINI S ACTIVISION NORDNET 06 SE0019056367




