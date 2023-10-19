Delisting Of Certificates And Mini Futures

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined to delist below certificates. The underlying instrument (Activision Blizzard, Inc; ISIN: US00507V1098) was acquired by Microsoft on 2023-10-16. Hence the stock is not traded on the market. The instruments will be delisted end of trading 2023-10-19.
| Instrument
| ISIN
| BEAR ACTIVISION X1 NORDNET
| SE0020361269
| BEAR ACTIVISION X2 NORDNET
| SE0020361251
| BEAR ACTIVISION X3 NORDNET
| SE0020361236
| BEAR ACTIVISION X4 NORDNET
| SE0020361210
| BEAR ACTIVISION X5 NORDNET
| SE0020361202
| BULL ACTIVISION X2 NORDNET
| SE0020361244
| BULL ACTIVISION X3 NORDNET
| SE0020361228
| BULL ACTIVISION X4 NORDNET
| SE0020361194
| BULL ACTIVISION X5 NORDNET
| SE0020361186
| TRACKER ACTIVISION X1 NORDNET
| SE0020361277
| MINI L ACTIVISION NORDNET 11
| SE0019361049
| MINI L ACTIVISION NORDNET 17
| SE0019367160
| MINI L ACTIVISION NORDNET 32
| SE0020184851
| MINI S ACTIVISION NORDNET 06
| SE0019056367
Attachment
DelistingCertificates_20231019
Attachments DelistingCertificates_20231019...
