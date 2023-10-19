Rising Demand For Tungsten Carbide In Mining And Drilling Boosts Market Growth

The global tungsten carbide market has witnessed remarkable growth, with a market size of US$ 19.4 Billion in 2022. Projections indicate that the market will continue to expand, reaching US$ 27.5 Billion by 2028, with a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Tungsten carbide (WC) is a dense, light gray inorganic chemical compound produced by heating tungsten with carbon black in the presence of hydrogen. It can be shaped into various forms through the process of sintering and finds widespread use across multiple industries.

Tungsten carbide is renowned for its exceptional durability and performance, offering attributes such as increased strength, low electrical resistivity, high melting and boiling points, impressive hardness, and resistance to abrasion, heat, scratches, and corrosion. As a result, it is extensively applied in industries including aerospace and defense, automotive, mining and construction, electronics, sports, and medical.

Tungsten Carbide Market Trends:

Several trends are shaping the growth of the tungsten carbide market:

Key Market Segmentation:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market segments, including grade, application, and industry vertical.

Breakdown by Grade:



General Purpose

Metal Forming and Wear

Rotary Drilling and Mining

Submicron Corrosion Resistant

Breakdown by Application:



Machine Tools and Components

Cutting Tools

Dies and Punches

Abrasive Products Others

Breakdown by Industry Vertical:



Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Mining and Construction

Electronics Others

Breakdown by Region:



North America



United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia

Others

Europe



Germany



France



United Kingdom



Italy



Spain



Russia

Others

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Others Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report presents an in-depth examination of the competitive landscape, featuring profiles of key players such as American Elements, Ceratizit S.A (Plansee SE), Extramet AG, Federal Carbide Company, H.C. Starck Tungsten GmbH, Japan New Metal Co. Ltd., Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Company Ltd., Kennametal Inc., Merck KGaA, OC Oerlikon Management AG, Reade International Corp., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Umicore N.V.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Key Attributes: