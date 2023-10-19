Dry-Packaged Scallops Market Is Projected To Experience A CAGR Of 4.8% Throughout The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the dry-packaged scallops market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2021 and 2028.The global dry-packaged scallops industry is expected to experience substantial growth, primarily driven by the Increased demand for Molluscan Shellfish aquaculture, especially scallops, is due to their nutritional benefits, driving growth in dried scallop consumption. Expanded e-commerce channels and rising global demand for seafood, influenced by dietary preferences and health consciousness, contribute to this trend. Improved economic conditions and higher disposable incomes further propel the Dried Scallop Market.Dry-packaged scallops are scallops that haven't undergone preservation treatment and can be stored at room temperature. Although they have a slightly distinct flavor compared to fresh scallops, they are favored by many for their non-refrigeration requirement. These dried scallops, primarily made from scallop adductor muscle, boast a rich umami taste due to their high levels of various free amino acids like glycine, alanine, and glutamic acid. They also contain abundant nucleic acids like inosinic acid, byproducts such as taurine, and minerals including calcium and zinc.The Global Dry-Packaged Scallops Market is experiencing positive growth due to the increasing demand for Molluscan Shellfish aquaculture, specifically scallops, which is driven by their nutritional benefits, such as zinc, vitamin B12, and omega-3 fatty acids that promote brain and immune system health. Growing awareness of the health benefits of seafood is significantly boosting the consumption of dried scallops. Consumer preferences for taste and health are the primary drivers of seafood consumption, leading to increased demand for dried scallops. The rapid expansion of e-commerce channels has contributed to increased online sales of seafood, particularly during the Christmas season. Customers are becoming more comfortable purchasing seafood online, especially high-end fish items. Additionally, the rising global demand for seafood, including scallops, is influenced by changing dietary preferences, health consciousness, and the popularity of pescetarianism, which combines vegetarian foods and shellfish while excluding animal meats. Furthermore, improvements in economic conditions and rising disposable incomes are key factors fueling the growth of the Dried Scallop Market.Access sample report or view details:Based on the type, the global dry-packaged scallops market is bifurcated into bivalves, Mollusks, cockles, clams, mussels, oysters, pipis, and scallops. The cockle segment commands a significant share in the projected period owing to regional preferences and convenience. Cockles, a local delicacy in some coastal areas, and dry-packaged clams cater to consumers' desire for extended shelf life and reduced meal prep effort. Dry-packaged oysters offer a convenient, non-perishable option despite a preference for fresh oysters' taste and texture.Based on Geography, the global dry-packaged scallops market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is set to play a significant role in the global dry-packaged scallops market. Economic expansion and the urbanization trend have created a preference for convenient food choices, making dry-packaged scallops a hit with urban residents. Moreover, countries like Thailand and Singapore have substantial mollusk consumption, with scallops being a notable part. Traditional culinary traditions that frequently feature scallops in various dishes also fuel the demand for dry-packaged scallops in this area.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global dry-Packaged scallops market, that have been covered are PanaPesca USA, Blue Harvest Fleet and Marine Services, Seacore Seafood, SAM RUST SEAFOOD, HKJEBN.The market analytics report segments the Global Dry-Packaged Scallops Market on the following basis:.By TypeoBivalveoMollusksoCocklesoClamsoMusselsoOystersoPipisoScallops.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.PanaPesca USA.Blue Harvest Fleet and Marine Services.Seacore Seafood.SAM RUST SEAFOOD.HKJEBNExplore More Reports:.Seafood Packaging Market:.Global Shellfish Market:.Global Meat Extract Market:

