BRANDKIND Expands SF Bay Area Presence With Brandora Collective Acquisition

BRANDKIND, a minority women-owned brand strategy firm buys out another to build its local market position in SF Bay Area.

- Shantini Munthree, CEO of BRANDKINDSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, brand strategy firm, BRANDKIND, announced that they will expand their Bay Area presence with the acquisition of Alameda-based branding and design firm Brandora Collective Inc.Of BRANDKIND's commitment to mid-market business clients in Northern California, CEO, Shantini Munthree said,“Under constrained market conditions, there is a flight to quality by both consumers and business clients. Our clients are therefore investing in stronger brand value propositions to win market share and top talent. Acquiring Brandora expands our branding capabilities and deepens our commitment to building the SF Bay Area economy.”For the past three years, the two companies enjoyed a strategic partnership in which Brandora brought BRANDKIND's business impact strategies to its clients. The acquisition is therefore expected to be fluid given BRANDKIND's familiarity with Brandora's clients in the healthcare, technology, communications, professional services, and retail sectors.Brandora's CEO, Adele Berry said,“Over the past decade, Brandora has spurred our clients' growth by reaching a larger audience, amplifying their messaging, and differentiating their identity. Leading Brandora was a joy, and it has helped clarify my passion for amplifying purpose-driven brands for maximum social impact.”The transition will take place over the next few months, with both companies already focused on client service delivery.About BRANDKIND: BRANDKIND is a brand strategy consulting firm for companies driven by purpose and performance. BRANDKIND advises on business strategy, product portfolio development, branding & marketing strategy. Our clients create impact in professional services, AEC, manufacturing, healthcare, technology, consumer products, food & beverages, hospitality & nonprofit sectors. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, BRANDKIND is woman-owned and managed and is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). To learn more, please visit ADELE BERRY: Adele Berry is a creative director, brand advocate, and visual storyteller. Her professional work is featured on .#BRANDKIND #BRANDORACOLLECTIVE #BRANDKINDAcquisition #BayArea #brandagency #businessconsulting #PrivateCompanies #MiddleMarket #SanFrancisco #Bay Area #MBE #Women-ownedbusiness #BrandStrategy #Founders

