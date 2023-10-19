A New Era Of Education: Readtheory's AI Builds Literacy Across The Curriculum

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ReadTheory launches its latest AI innovation, marking a significant stride in their mission to improve reading comprehension for students everywhere.

- Josh Capon, Co-Managing PartnerCHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Establishing itself at the forefront of innovation, ReadTheory was ahead of its time and embraced artificial intelligence (AI) within its framework in 2018. The platform has already made a monumental impact, improving reading comprehension for over 18 million students from 175 countries.Now, with ReadTheory's latest launch, educators can efficiently create tailored reading passages , accompanied by customizable multiple-choice questions and answer keys. With the liberty to choose from an extensive array of topics, and levels teachers can align reading across the curriculum to other subject areas.“We believe literacy shouldn't be confined to the walls of an English Language Arts classroom, it's a collective mission across subjects - Science, Social Studies, and even Math,” says Josh Capon, Co-Managing Partner at ReadTheory.Teacher Hamilton Quezada shares,“The new ReadTheory passage builder is amazing. The fact that we can choose a topic is highly useful because it can match the content that we are covering in class on those days. I have been using ReadTheory with my students and it definitely has had a positive impact on their reading comprehension skills and vocabulary expansion.”ReadTheory's algorithm has an unmatched capability to adapt continually to each student's unique level while delivering real-time feedback to the student - just as a tutor would. So each student gets content delivered at their unique level, providing just the right amount of challenge and support for each student. At the same time, educators get the data and insights they need to know what to teach next.“We know the average student is 4 - 8 months behind in reading. To change this, we're working side by side, shoulder to shoulder with schools to help close this gap. This is what drives us,” says Ron Kirschenbaum, Co-Managing Partner at ReadTheory.About ReadTheoryReadTheory's reading comprehension platform is used by over 18 million students across the globe and is tailored for each. Schools and districts choose ReadTheory to improve literacy for K-12, ESL, and special education students. For more information on ReadTheory visit .

