Mitch Gould Of Nutritional Products International Honored As 'Best CEO Of 2023' By CLF Magazine

Mitch Gould, 'Best CEO of 2023' by CLF Magazine

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mitch Gould, the celebrated founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International (NPI), has been distinguished as one of the "10 BEST CEOs of 2023" by the prestigious C-Level Focus editorial magazine, CLF Magazine.This accolade is in recognition of his dynamic leadership, which has spanned over 35 years, ensuring that NPI remains at the forefront of retail distribution.Having started his remarkable journey by bringing consumer products to prominent big-box home center chains, Gould's expertise then evolved into the realms of nutrition and sports nutrition. Reflecting on his career, Gould stated, "Working with industry giants like Hulk Hogan and Bob Wall has been surreal. It's all about the right timing in life.”When the online retail behemoth Amazon, sought to venture into health, wellness, and sports nutrition, they entrusted Gould and NPI to spearhead their expansion. This collaboration further extended to Muscle Foods, marking NPI's indispensable contribution to shaping these categories.But Gould's vision didn't stop there. He identified a market gap where international brands, particularly from Europe, faced challenges in the U.S. market. To address this, he introduced the "Evolution of Distribution." Gould remarked, "I aimed to create a hub for these foreign brands, offering them a comprehensive, turnkey solution for importing, distributing, and promoting their products.”Complementing NPI's expansive reach is InHealth Media (IHM). Led by Gould, IHM is a value-driven public relations firm that ensures distribution to thousands of U.S. outlets, leveraging its vast network of industry contacts.For a closer look at NPI's game-changing strategies, please visit .MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds.

