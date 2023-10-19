Craft Vodka Market Valued At US$ 1.241 Billion In 2021, Witnessing Significant Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global craft vodka market was estimated at US$1.241 billion in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, Global Craft Vodka Market was valued at US$1.241 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.One of the main factors fueling the growth of the craft vodka industry is the rising demand for flavoured vodka. Because craft vodka offers more options than standard vodka, which consumers like. When compared to conventional vodka, it has a unique flavour and is occasionally prepared with additional components and flavours. Therefore, throughout the projection period, the expansion of the market would be fueled by the rising number of craft distilleries. The expansion of the craft vodka sector is also being supported by the influence of social media and blogging platforms. Consumers are increasingly more active on social media and blogs to learn about the numerous flavours of flavoured vodkas and specialty cocktails available to them. During the projection period, it is anticipated that the market will be driven by the millennial generation's sizable spending power.Craft vodka is a recently developed vodka category that is produced in small batches by a craft distillery, frequently using uncommon or rare ingredients or manufacturing methods. To create artisan vodka, artisan distilleries from all over the world are experimenting with novel ingredients. Premium and upscale craft vodka markets have shown significant development and expansion over the research period. There have been some recent high-end launches on the market, most notably the debuts of celebrity vodka brands. Other elements like favourable consumer reviews of craft vodka's flavour, rising demand for the spirit , ongoing product innovation launches by major market players like gluten-free craft vodka, expanding cocktail consumption, and an upsurge in the number of vodka distilleries are anticipated to propel the global craft vodka market during the period of projections.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, Jason Mamoa has announced the launch of Meili, a sustainable artisan vodka brand, in January 2023. Business partner Blaine Halvorson also joined Momoa to discuss their goal of developing attractive, environmentally friendly items. Meili has a bright, smooth, and easy taste profile and is meant to be consumed neat. The standard for what is achievable in vodka is raised by the quality of its ingredients, which are immediately noticeable and appreciated across all palates.Access sample report or view details:Based on type the global craft vodka market is divided into flavored craft vodka and unflavored craft vodka. Flavoured craft vodka holds a major proportion of the market and is expected to dominate the market share over the forecast period. To produce unique craft vodka, the distillers focus on using a variety of spices, fruits, herbs, and botanicals. They get their raw materials from small, family-run farms that have a lot of experience growing grains and fruits this helps the manufacturer to create a unique flavor which is of liking to the consumers which is eventually boosting market development.Based on the distribution channel the global craft vodka market is divided into on-trade channels and off-trade channels. Craft spirit on-trade sales are expected to increase significantly in the upcoming years. It is projected that the growing number of small and medium-sized bars, clubs, lounges, and restaurants that serve premium craft vodka and provide engaging amenities like music, a dance floor, and complimentary food will boost sales through the on-trade distribution channel.Based on Geography the North American region holds a major market share. Craft vodka is expected to have a sizable market share in North America. Due to the strong demand for vodka, this area is expected to increase rapidly throughout the projection period. Martinis have helped increase vodka's appeal in the United States and Canada, but drinkers are increasingly branching out to learn about new applications for the spirit, such as super-premium craft vodka. In nations like the United States, vodka has been drinking in significant amounts. Additionally, the region's expanding millennial population is anticipated to fuel demand throughout the projected period. The market analytics report segments the global craft vodka market on the following basis:.BY TYPEoFlavored craft vodkaoUnflavored craft vodka.BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELoOn-trade channeloOff-trade channel.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Sazerac Company.Beam Suntory Inc..William Grant & Sons Limited.Fifth Generation, Inc.- Tito's Handmade Vodka.Diageo plc-The Smirnoff Co..Heaven Hill Brands.St. George Spirits

