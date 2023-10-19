Metatdex's Strategic Upgrades: DEX Plays New Opened

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dao Guild & TT VOTE officially launched

The world's top ten decentralized exchange MetaTdex, is fully upgraded with endless new DEX plays. One token can handle DEX all public chains on GAS consumption

DUBAI, UAE, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The world's top ten decentralized exchange MetaTdex , is fully upgraded with endless new DEX plays. For example,one token can handle DEX all public chains on GAS consumption; trading can enjoy continuous dividends; platform token TT burn and price linked closely; Web 3.0 Innovation Fund and the DAO Guild organization, and TT's economic model upgrading. This article is on MetaTdex product model and lets you know clearly.DEX Innovation Broadens LP ReturnsLiquidity Providers (LPs) are the core roles in DeFi Finance, and the amount of LP assets injected affects the trading depth and Total Value Locked (TVL) in DEX. Decentralized exchanges are trying to grow their ecosystems by starting with LP incentives, the most typical incentive being liquidity mining. Liquidity mining is usually based on governance tokens and transaction fees, which rely too heavily on token's development and therefore, are not very sustainable. Users often encounter mining models that are initially profitable but bubble bursts finally, and the tokens obtained by LPs even become air rewards, which directly leads to a continuous decline in DeFi enthusiasm.When MetaTdex upgraded its strategy, it adopted a new incentive path to reward LP contributors. On the one hand, MetaTdex improves the interaction experience of users (including LPs) through the GAS tokens for multi-chain services; on the other hand, MetaTdex adopts strategies such as trade-as-investment and GAS fee rebates to enhance liquidity providers. The product and function innovations of MetaTdex successfully break through the limitations that can only benefit and expand the source of LP income to high-quality projects and real-world assets (RWA).|- Meta-Trade: MetaTdex's first transaction model where the platform token(TT) is consumed as Gas without original Gas tokens. This model realizes the unification of GAS tokens for DEX's multi-chain service, and TT acts as the Gas token for transactions on MetaTdex's various chains, thus eliminating the need for LPs to stock up on the central tokens of different public chains (e.g., BNB on the BSC, Matic on the polygon chain, and ETH on the Arbitrum chain).- Transaction as Investment: For every TT transaction on MetaTdex, a certain percentage of the user's funds will be deducted into the Web 3.0 Innovation Fund, and the Web 3.0 Innovation Fund and DAO Guild will work together to maximize the user's return on the transaction (i.e. return on investment). The LP dividend in the transaction that is invested is based on income, strong continuity, LP income has sufficient high-quality project sources to ensure that it is not limited to the following modules: BTC mining or power, ETH nodes stake, MetaTdex hundreds of SAAS ecological quality projects; Dubai DIFC WEB 3.0 FTZ enterprises.- Chain Mining: Chain Mining is a GAS-subsidized mining model designed to reduce the cost of on-chain interactions for LPs. Whenever a user completes a transaction on the MetaTdex platform, the smart contract automatically returns a portion of the GAS fee to the user's wallet.- Cross-Chain Bridge: Cross-Chain Bridge is a one-click cross-chain interoperability product. Together with MetaTdex multi-chain wallet, Cross Chain Bridge can help LPs realize one-click transfer of assets (TT, BGT, etc.) across multiple public chains.Platform token(TT) New Play Strengthens Decentralized GovernanceAt the platform token level, MetaTdex has systematically innovated the TT economic model, not only restructuring the mining pool model to enrich users' access to TT, but also introducing new crypto application cases such as Guild DAO, VE Voting, and Equity NFT to strengthen decentralized governance. While reconstructing MetaTdex's strategic landscape, TT has also gained the opportunity to move towards broader ecological application scenarios, including the MetaTdex exchange, SAAS system, incubation projects, RWA asset interactions. Currently, the TT-associated products with high user participation heat are:- TT Staking: TT Staking is a low-threshold financial product. Users stake TT to earn more TT.- VeVote: The core part of TT economic model, staking regular TT can obtain community governance voting rights and high annualized returns.- DAO Guild: The DAO Guild is a community-based autonomous organization built and shared by MetaTdex ecosystem users, and can be initiated by anyone to create a guild. Users can also choose to join any guild and enjoy the corresponding benefits.- Web 3.0 Innovation Fund: The fund comes from users' TT transactions and a portion of the commission on TT pairs in MetaTdex. The path of earning money through this fund is as follows, trading TT (buy and put in 1%, sell and put in 5%) - investment (VE voting investment target) - income dividends- TT Burn: TT burn is linked to the token price. All unproduced TT will be withdrawn from circulation if it falls below the issue price.One-stop DeFi Financial AggregationAs a DEX, MetaTdex has provided a rich variety of product models to meet users' diversified security needs and Web3.0 ecology. The multi-chain DEX services include wallets, spot trading, staking, lending, financial management, RWA tokens and other product models, which are very popular among users.- Spot trading: deployed in Polygon, Arbitum, BSC, HECO and other public chains. Order book mode, 0 trading slippage, consistent interaction experience with CEX trading interface.- Decentralized wallet: supports ERC-20, BEP-20, HECO, Polygon and other protocols for asset storage.- Earn: Provide "7 days no reason refund service" for TT (Tdex Token), ETH. If the price of tokens rises, users can gain from the increase; if the price of tokens falls, users can get the tokens at the time of purchase to avoid the loss of principal.- Smart Pool: MetaTdex Smart Pool is a lossless mining financial product. Users can stake USDT or ETH for different periods and earn corresponding interest returns.- Token Card: Token Card jointly issued by MasterCard. Deposit Token for global card spending and fiat cash withdrawals. It is linked to over 100 fiat currencies and 30 million merchants.Decentralized exchange interactions need to be operated on the chain. MetaTdex upgraded products reduce users' transaction costs and time, which can smoothly complete the commission consumption with GAS token without cross-chain. Through the innovation of transforming spot trading into a long-term investment, LP's income has been expanded infinitely. In addition, MetaTdex also makes crypto assets link life through token cards, so that Web 3.0 and real social life are closely connected.

