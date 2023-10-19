Qatar Tourism Partners With Expo 2023 Doha To Train Over 800 Staff And Volunteers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism has partnered with Expo 2023 Doha to train more than 800 staff and volunteers taking part in the major event. Qatar Tourism offers two different training programmes that are part of its Service Excellence Academy, both of which aim to help improve the visitor experience.

Through its Service Excellence In-person Training programme, Qatar Tourism has trained over 210 Expo 2023 Doha staff in classroom to date. A tailored course has been designed to elevate participants' skills and mindset in delivering exceptional service to Expo visitors to ensure a positive experience for all attendees. The course places a strong emphasis on practical, hands-on activities and role-playing exercises, fostering the development of participants' service-oriented approach, communication abilities, and problem-solving acumen.

At the same time, more than 600 Expo 2023 Doha staff and volunteers completed Qatar Tourism's online training programme, 'Qatar Host', which is a first-of-its-kind online education course, designed to empower frontline professionals with the skills needed to deliver a memorable visitor experience. The programme consists of three learning paths, catering to various professions based on their level of interaction with international and domestic tourists. Qatar Tourism developed a unique course dedicated to Expo 2023 Doha staff and volunteers, with custom registration and reporting features. Qatar Tourism's Service Excellence Academy will continue to support Expo 2023 Doha with training until the end of the event.

Moza Al Meadadi, from Tourism Marketing and Promotion Sector at Qatar Tourism, said:“It is our upmost priority to ensure visitors always have a memorable experience at every touchpoint throughout their journey and this is something we continue to achieve working with our partners. From interacting with Qatar's frontline service professionals that have been trained by Qatar Tourism, to visitors enjoying their stays at hotels and short-term rentals that are licensed and regulated by Qatar Tourism, we continuously work with our partners to make sure the highest standards are in place across all visitor touchpoints.”

Hayfa Al Otaibi, Public Relations and Communication Manager at Expo 2023 Doha, expressed, "The collaboration with Qatar Tourism's Service Excellence Academy has been pivotal in ensuring that our staff and volunteers are equipped with the necessary skills to provide an exceptional experience to our esteemed Expo visitors. This training has not only enhanced their service capabilities but has also fostered a sense of pride in representing our nation on the global stage."

Service Excellence is a key pillar that contributes to Qatar's 2030 national tourism strategy. Qatar Tourism collaborates with its valued partners to ensure service excellence is embedded throughout the visitor journey. In collaboration with stakeholders, Qatar Tourism evaluates frontline professionals across sectors and offers training and certifications to ensure the highest standard of professional service is delivered to visitors.