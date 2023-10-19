Hospital, Recovery Complex Development Project Launched-ACI

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 19 (Petra) - Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI), under auspices of Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, with funding from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), launched a hospital and recovery complex development project.According to an ACI statement on Thursday, the project aims to support Dead Sea cosmetics and skin care products in Jordan, by supporting scientific research on the medical benefits of Dead Sea cosmetic items, product development, and a package of promotional efforts and activities, primarily capacity building of stakeholders.The project features study tours and attendance at trade and promotional exhibitions, for domestic health tourism, to highlight importance of Dead Sea products, the statement said.Speaking at the launching ceremony, ACI CEO, Nael Hussami, noted importance of supporting development and promotion of Dead Sea products, as an opportunity to diversify Jordanian exports and create more job opportunities for Jordanians throughout the production and marketing chain.Hussami also expressed appreciation to JICA for its support of this "important" industry and medical tourism in Jordan.Meanwhile, JICA High Representative, Jordan, Wakui Junji, stressed the project's importance, which aims to open new markets for Dead Sea products in Southeast Asia and the Far East, as well as targeting new destinations to attract tourists to Jordan from these countries.He pointed to the growth witnessed by the global recovery and tourism industry, referring to possibility of Jordanian products and services to obtain an "important" market share in this growing industry.