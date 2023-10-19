Coinbase chooses Ireland as key European center for cryptocurrency operations, regulation

(MENAFN) During an exclusive interview with a prominent US news agency, Coinbase, the cryptocurrency exchange giant, unveiled its strategic decision to establish Ireland as its central operational and regulatory hub within the European Union.



Coinbase has taken a significant step by submitting its license application under the forthcoming Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, slated to be enforced by December 2024, and the application has been filed with the Central Bank of Ireland.



It's worth noting that Coinbase has maintained a presence in Dublin since 2018, demonstrating its commitment to the Irish market. Presently, the company boasts a dedicated workforce of approximately 100 employees in Ireland, underlining its investment in the country's cryptocurrency landscape and signaling a strong push for regulatory compliance in the EU.



Coinbase will have a global "MiCA license" in Ireland if and when it is authorized, allowing it to "passport" its services into Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, along with other EU nations.



This strategic move to establish Ireland as its primary EU hub will significantly streamline Coinbase's ability to introduce new products in those markets, eliminating the need for individual licensing applications in each country. Coinbase expresses a high level of confidence in its ability to successfully secure this license, which will further enhance its operational efficiency and market presence within the European Union.



In a meeting with the news agency previously this week, Nana Murugesan, Vice President of International at Coinbase, stated that the business intends to operate using its MiCA license from "day one."

