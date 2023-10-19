Detained US Russian reporter faces alleged failure to register as foreign agent

(MENAFN) A journalist employed by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) has been apprehended in Russia and accused of failing to register as a foreign agent, as reported by the news organization. The detained journalist, Alsu Kurmasheva, works as an editor for RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service and holds dual citizenship, being both a U.S. and Russian citizen, according to RFE/RL.



"Alsu is a highly respected colleague, devoted wife, and dedicated mother to two children," In a statement, Dr. Jeffrey Gedmin, the acting President of the news outlet, expressed the following: "She needs to be released so she can return to her family immediately."



Kurmasheva, who resides in Prague, visited Russia in May due to a "family emergency." However, on June 2, while waiting for her return flight at the airport in Kazan, she was detained by officials who confiscated both her U.S. and Russian passports, according to RFE/RL.



"She was subsequently fined for failure to register her U.S. passport with Russian authorities," the outlet released in a declaration. "She was awaiting the return of her passports when the new charge was announced on October 18."



Alsu Kurmasheva's charges follow the arrest of another U.S. journalist, Evan Gershkovich from The Wall Street Journal, who was arrested on espionage charges earlier. The Committee to Protect Journalists, a non-profit organization based in New York, has labeled the charges against Kurmasheva as "spurious" and has demanded her immediate release, as reported in a statement. "Journalism is not a crime and Kurmasheva's detention is yet more proof that Russia is determined to stifle independent reporting."

