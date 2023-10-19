France Refuses To Treat Martinique Residents As Separate Nation - Martinique Freedom Party

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. France refuses to
consider the inhabitants of Martinique as a separate nation, the
representative of the Martinique Freedom Party, Luc Carole, said at
the press conference of the "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human
Rights and Injustice" international conference, organized by the
Baku Initiative Group, Trend reports.
"We speak among ourselves in our mother tongue. However, France
has not signed the law on regional languages. We recently passed a
document that says our language will have the same status as
French. But France says the only official language is French. They
refuse to allow another language to be an official language,"
Carole added.
The "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice"
international conference, organized by the Baku Initiative Group,
will be held in Baku on October 20.
The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) was established on July 6, 2023,
in Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of
Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the
Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the
chairmanship of Azerbaijan.
BIG supports the fight for freedom of nations located in
different regions of the world still suffering from colonization in
the 21st century.
MENAFN19102023000187011040ID1107271466
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.