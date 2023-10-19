France Refuses To Treat Martinique Residents As Separate Nation - Martinique Freedom Party

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. France refuses to consider the inhabitants of Martinique as a separate nation, the representative of the Martinique Freedom Party, Luc Carole, said at the press conference of the "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" international conference, organized by the Baku Initiative Group, Trend reports.

"We speak among ourselves in our mother tongue. However, France has not signed the law on regional languages. We recently passed a document that says our language will have the same status as French. But France says the only official language is French. They refuse to allow another language to be an official language," Carole added.

The "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" international conference, organized by the Baku Initiative Group, will be held in Baku on October 20.

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) was established on July 6, 2023, in Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.

BIG supports the fight for freedom of nations located in different regions of the world still suffering from colonization in the 21st century.