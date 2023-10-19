France Balks Talks With Overseas Territories - People's Union For Liberation Of Guadeloupe

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. France rejects dialogue with overseas territories to put an end to colonialism, Gaston Samut from the People's Union for the Liberation of Guadeloupe said at a press conference dedicated to the upcoming international conference "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" in Baku, Trend reports.

He stressed that France cares only about its own interests.

"Although French colonialism has ended in a number of countries, French influence is still visible there," Samut added.

The international conference "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice", organized by the Baku Initiative Group, will be held in Baku on October 20.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, in Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.