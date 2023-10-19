EU Backs Only Western European States' Ends - People's Union For Liberation Of Guadeloupe

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. It is necessary
to put an end to the European Union's myths about democracy, said
Jacob Bicep, a representative of the People's Union for the
Liberation of Guadeloupe, at a press conference of the
"Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice"
international conference, organized by the Baku Initiative Group,
Trend reports.
He noted that the EU only comes together to protect the
interests of Western European states.
"For this reason, it becomes pointless to inform them of our own
struggle. And France manages to hide that it is pursuing a policy
of colonization," he added.
The "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice"
international conference, organized by the Baku Initiative Group,
will be held in Baku on October 20.
The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) was established on July 6, 2023,
in Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of
Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the
Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the
chairmanship of Azerbaijan.
BIG supports the fight for freedom of nations located in
different regions of the world still suffering from colonization in
the 21st century.
MENAFN19102023000187011040ID1107271463
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.