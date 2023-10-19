France Wards Off Construction Of Mosque In Martinique - Freedom Party Rep

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. France prevented
the construction of a mosque in Martinique, the representative of
the Martinique Freedom Party, Luc Carole said at the press
conference of the "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and
Injustice" international conference, organized by the Baku
Initiative Group, Trend reports.
He noted that the mosque had been under construction for 25
years.
"They prevented the construction of the mosque. There is
hypocrisy here. Their words and actions differ," said Carole.
The "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice"
international conference, organized by the Baku Initiative Group,
will be held in Baku on October 20.
The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, in
Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of
Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the
Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the
chairmanship of Azerbaijan.
