France Trying To Coercively Impose Its Ideology On Everyone - Martinique Freedom Party

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. France is trying to impose its ideology on everyone, an example of which is interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, the representative of the Martinique Freedom Party, Luc Carole, said at the press conference of the "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" international conference, organized by the Baku Initiative Group, Trend reports.

"France seeks to teach everyone a lesson on human rights, but it is not going to take lessons from others itself. France seeks to impose its ideology on others. It tries to impose on others what is favorable to it. Interference in Azerbaijan's internal affairs is an indicator of this," he said.

The "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" international conference, organized by the Baku Initiative Group, will be held in Baku on October 20.

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) was established on July 6, 2023, in Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.