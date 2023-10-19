France Trying To Coercively Impose Its Ideology On Everyone - Martinique Freedom Party

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. France is trying
to impose its ideology on everyone, an example of which is
interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, the
representative of the Martinique Freedom Party, Luc Carole, said at
the press conference of the "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human
Rights and Injustice" international conference, organized by the
Baku Initiative Group, Trend reports.
"France seeks to teach everyone a lesson on human rights, but it
is not going to take lessons from others itself. France seeks to
impose its ideology on others. It tries to impose on others what is
favorable to it. Interference in Azerbaijan's internal affairs is
an indicator of this," he said.
The "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice"
international conference, organized by the Baku Initiative Group,
will be held in Baku on October 20.
The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) was established on July 6, 2023,
in Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of
Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the
Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the
chairmanship of Azerbaijan.
MENAFN19102023000187011040ID1107271461
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.