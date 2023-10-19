People's Union For Liberation Of Guadeloupe Thanks Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. France's Guadeloupe thanks Azerbaijan for this initiative, the representative of the People's Union for the Liberation of Guadeloupe, Jacob Bicep said during a press conference, Trend reports.

Bicep noted that another positive aspect of the Baku conference is the possibility of uniting organizations fighting against French colonialism.

"Those who are fighting have not been detained yet. However, the French security agencies are monitoring our activities because we are in contact with Azerbaijan and can already convey our voice to the UN," he said.

The "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" international conference, organized by the Baku Initiative Group, will be held in Baku on October 20.

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) was established on July 6, 2023, in Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.

BIG supports the struggle for freedom of people located in various regions of the world who are still suffering from colonization in the 21st century.