People's Union For Liberation Of Guadeloupe Thanks Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. France's
Guadeloupe thanks Azerbaijan for this initiative, the
representative of the People's Union for the Liberation of
Guadeloupe, Jacob Bicep said during a press conference, Trend reports.
Bicep noted that another positive aspect of the Baku conference
is the possibility of uniting organizations fighting against French
colonialism.
"Those who are fighting have not been detained yet. However, the
French security agencies are monitoring our activities because we
are in contact with Azerbaijan and can already convey our voice to
the UN," he said.
The "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice"
international conference, organized by the Baku Initiative Group,
will be held in Baku on October 20.
The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) was established on July 6, 2023,
in Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of
Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the
Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the
chairmanship of Azerbaijan.
BIG supports the struggle for freedom of people located in
various regions of the world who are still suffering from
colonization in the 21st century.
