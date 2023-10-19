France's Aim Is Assimilation - People's Union For Liberation Of Guadeloupe

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The aim of France is assimilation, Jean-Jacob Bicep from the People's Union for the Liberation of Guadeloupe said at a press conference dedicated to the upcoming international conference "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" in Baku, Trend reports.

Bicep noted that France, first of all, starts this policy with language.

"Our people have to speak French. Our struggle faces obstacles," he added.

The international conference "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice", organized by the Baku Initiative Group, will be held in Baku on October 20.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, in Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.