France's Aim Is Assimilation - People's Union For Liberation Of Guadeloupe

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The aim of France
is assimilation, Jean-Jacob Bicep from the People's Union for the
Liberation of Guadeloupe said at a press conference dedicated to
the upcoming international conference "Neocolonialism: Violation of
Human Rights and Injustice" in Baku, Trend reports.
Bicep noted that France, first of all, starts this policy with
language.
"Our people have to speak French. Our struggle faces obstacles,"
he added.
The international conference "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human
Rights and Injustice", organized by the Baku Initiative Group, will
be held in Baku on October 20.
The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, in
Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of
Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the
Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the
chairmanship of Azerbaijan.
MENAFN19102023000187011040ID1107271459
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.