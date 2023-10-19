France Talks Equality But Does Not Recognize Us As People - Free Corsica Party

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Although Corsica is empowered, France can veto the decisions we make, Jean Jacques Rodriguez, member of the "Free Corsica" Party, said at the press conference of the "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" international conference, organized by the Baku Initiative Group, Trend reports.

He noted that French President Macron is being careful not to use the term "Corsican people".

"They talk about unity, equality, but they don't want to recognize us as a people," he added.

The "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" international conference, organized by the Baku Initiative Group, will be held in Baku on October 20.

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) was established on July 6, 2023, in Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.

BIG supports the fight for freedom of nations located in different regions of the world still suffering from colonization in the 21st century.