Our Struggle For Independence Drags On So Many Years - French Polynesia's Political Party

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Our struggle for
independence has lasted for 40 years, and France continues to
create obstacles, Heinui Le Caill, a member of the Tavini
Huiraatira (pro-independence political party in French Polynesia),
said at a press conference of the "Neocolonialism: Violation of
Human Rights and Injustice" international conference, organized by
the Baku Initiative Group, Trend reports.
He noted that Tahiti was subjected to French colonization 100
years ago.
"This policy was carried out with weapons, wars, and killing our
people. France is trying to Frenchize everything, right down to our
thinking. They tried to instill in us the model of French society
and used religion as a tool of colonization," said Heinui Le
Caill.
The "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice"
international conference, organized by the Baku Initiative Group,
will be held in Baku on October 20.
The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, in
Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of
Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the
Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the
chairmanship of Azerbaijan.
