Ambassador: Israel Confirms Deaths Of 18 Ukrainians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel has confirmed information about the deaths of 18 Ukrainian citizens as a result of an attack by the HAMAS group.

Korniychuk Yevgen, Ukraine's ambassador to Israel, said this on the air of the 'United News' telethon, Ukrinform reported.

"We receive information from the Ministry of Internal Affairs (of Israel - Ed.) with personal data of citizens. We have confirmed information about 18 dead. Not 23 - this information is not true," the diplomat said.

At the same time, the ambassador noted that Ukraine remains in second place after the United States in terms of the number of deaths as a result of the HAMAS group's attack on Israel.

As reported, earlier on Wednesday, Ambassador of the State of Israel to Ukraine Michael Brodsky informed that according to an updated report from the Israeli side, the number of Ukrainians killed had increased to 23.