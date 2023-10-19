In Most Optimistic Scenario, First F-16S To Be Delivered To Ukraine In First Half Of 2024 - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to the optimistic scenario, international partners could supply the first batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as early as in the first half of 2024.

This was stated by Ukraine's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, who spoke on the air of a morning show on 1+1 , Ukrinform reports.



“As soon as pilot training is completed while Ukraine is preparing the relevant infrastructure to this end, the jets will arrive in Ukraine. That is, the only obstacles to the F-16 appearing in the Ukrainian sky are pilot training and infrastructure preparation. The optimistic scenario, I believe, is the first half next year,” the minister said.

Kuleba explained that the partners had already passed ll fundamental decisions, and also noted the tour President Volodymyr Zelensky made to the Netherlands and Denmark, where he heard vows to send these warplanes in Ukraine. According to the Foreign Minister, the latest positive decision on the part of the international“aviation coalition” came from Belgium.

According to Ukrinform, former Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov also predicted that Ukraine could start operating F-16 aircraft in the spring of 2024.