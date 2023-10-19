Accommodation For Those Who Lost Homes Amid War: Zelensky Visits Construction Site

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky inspected a construction site in the village of Tarasivka, Kyiv region, where new accommodation is being set up for those who lost their homes since Russia unleashed its full-blown invasion.

That's according to the president's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"During a working trip to Kyiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy observed the construction of housing for people affected by the Russian invasion in the village of Tarasivka, funded by philanthropists," the report reads.

It is noted that Zelensky visited Hansen's Town, which is being built by the Wasatch Group in partnership with the to Ukraine with Love charity.

The head of state, together with Wasatch Group founder Dell Loy Hansen and Director of To Ukraine with Love foundation Svitlana Miller, as well as Deputy Head of Presidential Office Oleksiy Kuleba and Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ruslan Kravchenko, walked around the site, saw a number of apartments and one of the houses fully ready to accommodate new residents.















































































Photo: President's Office

Dell Loy Hansen told Volodymyr Zelenskyy in detail about the project's implementation and further plans for the development of Tarasivka.

He assured that nine-hectare town was being erected quickly, but efficiently, and that the finished apartments have everything necessary for convenient accommodation, including furniture, modern appliances, textiles and gift packages with sets of utensils. The typical homes have two to five rooms and can accommodate large families of up to six people. The plan is also to equip apartments for family-type orphanages.

A school for 600 students, a kindergarten for 70 children, a library, public spaces, a kitchen, etc. will also be built.

"I will do my best. I am glad to have the chance to work with wonderful people in this beautiful country. Ukraine is now fighting for democracy around the world," said Dell Loy Hansen, noting that he would continue to support Ukrainians.

The head of state commended the project and thanked the benefactor for his support.

Kuleba and Kravchenko, in turn, said that the right to be accommodated in the new town temporarily on a free basis will be granted to internally displaced Ukrainians who have lost their dwellings as a result of a full-scale Russian invasion, families of fallen soldiers, disabled veterans, war victims, and other groups.

The project will be implemented in four stages. At the first stage, 350 people will move into 80 apartments in the town. In total, the project provides housing for 450 families.

Photo: President's Office