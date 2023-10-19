France Poisoned African Countries - Luc Carroll

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"France poisoned African countries with harmful substances."
This was stated at a press conference by the representative of
the Martinique Freedom Party, Luc Francis Carroll, Azernews reports.
Carrol emphasized that France used rare chemicals to grow
bananas in African countries:
"The contamination of their soil caused an increase in diseases
among the population of African countries. Molecules of these
substances have been found even in breast milk. We have taken
action on this, but the problem is still not solved. When we turned
to French scientists, they reasoned that all this was due to
unsanitary conditions in Africa."
The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) is organizing an international
conference entitled "Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violation and
Injustice" to be held tomorrow in the capital of Azerbaijan.
The meeting will be attended by representatives of 14 countries,
as well as overseas territories of France and Corsica.
It should be noted that the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) was
established by participants of the conference "Towards the total
elimination of colonialism" in Baku on 6 July this year within the
framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of
Non-Interventionist Countries. The United Concord Movement, chaired
by Azerbaijan. BTQ supports the struggle for the freedom of people
in different regions of the world still suffering from colonialism
in the 21st century.
