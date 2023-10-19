New Road Network Starts In Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of
Azerbaijan in Shusha district, announced the start of construction
of a new road network in Shusha, Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
According to Karimov, the process of naming 85 city streets has
already been completed.
The new road network will include water, sewerage, and household
waste collection infrastructure. All existing water, gas, and
electricity lines in the entire city will be laid under the ground
and sidewalks, and the streets will be completely rebuilt according
to the Special Representative.
The new highway connecting Shusha with Fuzuli International
Airport is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024,
according to Karimov. The 101 road will include many
tunnels and passages and will facilitate the construction of fast
communications.
Construction of the new road to Shusha has begun from the
village of Ahmadbayli in the Fuzuli district and will be laid to
Shusha through the city of Fuzuli, the villages of Taghaverdi and
Dashalty. The road will be six-lane - three lanes in each
direction, with the main part being four-lane. Two lanes will be
service lanes and are intended for the movement of trucks and
special equipment. The overall completion of the road is expected
to take a year and a half.
The new road is not related to the previously functioning
Aghdam-Khankandi-Shusha road AZN 50 mln ($29.4 mln) has been
allocated from the reserve fund of the President of Azerbaijan for
the design and construction of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha
highway.
Thanks to the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway, the distance
from Baku to the city of Shusha will be reduced to 345 km.
Construction of the Fuzuli-Shusha highway is planned to be
completed by the end of this or the beginning of next year.
MENAFN19102023000195011045ID1107271448
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.