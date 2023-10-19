New Road Network Starts In Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha district, announced the start of construction of a new road network in Shusha, Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

According to Karimov, the process of naming 85 city streets has already been completed.

The new road network will include water, sewerage, and household waste collection infrastructure. All existing water, gas, and electricity lines in the entire city will be laid under the ground and sidewalks, and the streets will be completely rebuilt according to the Special Representative.

The new highway connecting Shusha with Fuzuli International Airport is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024, according to Karimov. The 101 road will include many tunnels and passages and will facilitate the construction of fast communications.

Construction of the new road to Shusha has begun from the village of Ahmadbayli in the Fuzuli district and will be laid to Shusha through the city of Fuzuli, the villages of Taghaverdi and Dashalty. The road will be six-lane - three lanes in each direction, with the main part being four-lane. Two lanes will be service lanes and are intended for the movement of trucks and special equipment. The overall completion of the road is expected to take a year and a half.

The new road is not related to the previously functioning Aghdam-Khankandi-Shusha road AZN 50 mln ($29.4 mln) has been allocated from the reserve fund of the President of Azerbaijan for the design and construction of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway.

Thanks to the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway, the distance from Baku to the city of Shusha will be reduced to 345 km.

Construction of the Fuzuli-Shusha highway is planned to be completed by the end of this or the beginning of next year.