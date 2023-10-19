(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
"New Caledonia is grateful to Azerbaijan for its support in the
struggle for independence, the representative of New Caledonia,"
says Kayizi Pier at a press conference, Azernews reports.
Kayizi Pier also expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for the
opportunity to find support in the struggle of the people of New
Caledonia for their rights.
Pier also stressed that France is trying in every possible way
to avoid including New Caledonia in the list of countries that were
colonized.
“Thanks to Azerbaijan, we were able to convey our voice to the
world community through such an influential platform as the
Non-Aligned Movement and ask for support. We demand a second
referendum on independence. We didn't participate in the previous
referendum. To do this, we need to enlist the support of the
international community,” Pier said.
Also in the conference take part Wea Kuanene, a representative
of the Kanak youth movement, with the speech“We hope that the Baku
Platform will allow us to take the fight for the rights of Kanaks
to a new level,"
“We are here to protect the rights of our indigenous peoples.
The Kanaks' struggle is to achieve legitimacy. We strive to bring
our problem to the whole world and get support from other
countries. We hope for support from countries participating in the
Non-Aligned Movement. We hope that the fight for our rights and the
discussion of this issue will be successful thanks to Azerbaijan
and will extend beyond Baku,” Kuanene noted.
The international conference“Neo-colonialism: violation of
human rights and injustice”, organized by the Baku Initiative Group
(BIG), opens in Baku on October 20.
Representatives from 14 countries and regions, including the
overseas territories of France and Corsica, will take part in
it.
The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) was created on July 6, 2023, in
Baku by participants in the Complete Elimination of Colonialism
conference within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the
Coordination Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement chaired by the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
BIG supports the struggle for the freedom of people in various
regions of the world still suffering from colonization in the 21st
century.
MENAFN19102023000195011045ID1107271446
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.