Ibex And TPG Unveil Strategic Partnership To Deliver AI-Powered Quality Automation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, and TPG Inc. , a leading provider of customer experience (CX) analysis services and solutions, today announced a new partnership to integrate Anna® , TPG's revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) communications assessment platform, into ibex's award-winning Wave X platform to deliver next-generation quality automation, customer experience optimization and greater agent performance.



Anna analyzes communications with speed, sophistication, and scalability and can evaluate up to 15,000 percent more interactions than a human analyst at similar accuracy rates.

“We are excited to team up with TPG to deliver cutting-edge AI-based quality automation for our clients,” said ibex CIO Jim Ferrato.“This partnership is a game-changer, enabling ibex to enhance agent performance, drive greater customer satisfaction and optimize customer interactions. With TPG's Anna, we can now analyze every customer call and chat to deliver extraordinary insights and unparalleled solutions for our clients.”

ibex's Wave X offering includes Business Intelligence services, Customer Journey Mapping, Value Stream Mapping, and Customer Complexity Analysis.

“TPG is delighted to partner with ibex to leverage Anna's 25 years and 180 million interactions worth of accumulated knowledge measuring sentiment and resolution from the customer's perspective to deliver actionable insights and solutions,” said Lisa DeFalco, the founder and CEO of TPG.“This partnership will revolutionize the CX world. Combining ibex's industry-leading solutions with Anna's ability to provide rich data and valuable customer insights will enable business to take meaningful action quickly and at scale.”

ibex is redefining the future of customer and brand interactions through the seamless integration of world-class contact center services and AI-enabled technologies. Driving innovation through technology partnerships is an essential component of its strategy to usher in the next generation of customer and employee experiences. This partnership with TPG is another exciting milestone in executing that strategy.

About TPG, Inc.

TPG delivers intelligent customer experience solutions through AI-based analysis backed by 25 years of customer interaction insights. With capabilities ranging from acquisition to risk management, TPG helps our clients develop deeper customer connections, resolution, and loyalty with customers and prospects. TPG has offered customer experience (CX) solutions to Fortune 500 clients for over two decades. In 1996, TPG became the first dedicated professional services firm to provide independent quality assurance services to measure contact center customer experience. TPG has advanced CX insights by blending AI and human intelligence together while leveraging 25 years of proprietary interaction knowledge. To learn more, visit TPG at tpginc or LinkedIn .

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world's leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2 in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Dan Burris

ibex



Investor Contact:

Michael Darwal

ibex



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at





ibex & TPG Unveil Strategic Partnership Partnership to deliver AI-powered quality automation