Eternalhealth Selects Inovalon Converged Cloud Platform To Make Quality Healthcare More Affordable

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOWIE, Md., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon , a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced that eternalHealth , a Massachusetts-based Medicare Advantage (MA) plan, has selected Inovalon's Converged solution suite to enhance its technology-driven approach to risk and quality gap identification and closure.

eternalHealth launched in 2022 to provide members with a quality, affordable, and consumer-centric experience. This October, eternalHealth will be offering MA products in six counties in Massachusetts and one in Arizona. By choosing Inovalon's Converged Risk, Quality, and Outreach solutions, eternalHealth will be empowered to more quickly, effectively, and efficiently predict and resolve a more holistic set of care needs for its members through one integrated solution.

“As a fast-growing Medicare Advantage plan, we understand the value of bringing risk adjustment and quality together to improve efficiency and reduce provider abrasion,” said Pooja Ika, founder and CEO of eternalHealth and a member of the inaugural Forbes 30 Under 30 Local Boston class.“When paired with cutting-edge technology we embrace to leverage administrative cost savings and improve stakeholder experience, we are confident that Inovalon's Converged Risk and Quality analytics will help reduce costs and support a quality member experience.”

With Inovalon's risk and quality analytics in one integrated solution, health plans avoid otherwise duplicate data integration and operating expenses, achieve a more comprehensive view of each patient and their unique, often complex care needs, and a more integrated, efficient, and effective intervention plan. Health plans using the Converged solution suite can achieve superior clinical quality and risk score accuracy goals faster while saving up to 20% of program costs through the avoidance of duplicate, inefficient, or unnecessary operation and intervention costs.

eternalHealth is using Inovalon's Converged Risk solution to maximize risk score accuracy, Converged Quality for improved health and financial outcomes, and Converged Outreach to reduce member and physician abrasion.

“We designed our Converged solution suite to be scalable and flexible so innovative health plans like eternalHealth can take advantage of an end-to-end solution that helps them prioritize high quality care and financial sustainability,” said Eron Kelly, President of Inovalon.“By helping eternalHealth take a converged, one-product approach, rather than relying on a patchwork of vendors, we are empowering them to make data-driven decisions that can improve their members' health and financial well-being while reducing abrasion on their providers.”

Inovalon's Converged solution suite of integrated, pure Software-as-a-Service offerings simplify implementation, shorten the time to program impact, and help health plans avoid the need and cost of additional disparate data integrations, data security auditing processes, vendor management, and operational reporting. For more information on Inovalon's Converged suite of solutions, please click here: Inovalon Payer Cloud Software .

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics into a sophisticated cloud-based platform empowering improved outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company's analytics and capabilities are used by more than 20,000 customers and are informed by the primary source data of more than 79 billion medical events across one million physicians, 654,000 clinical settings, and 375 million unique patients. For more information, visit .

About eternalHealth

Headquartered in Massachusetts, eternalHealth is a woman-owned, run and built Medicare Advantage Plan that offers HMO and PPO products in six Massachusetts counties: Bristol, Norfolk, Plymouth, Worcester, Middlesex, and Suffolk, as well as Maricopa County, Arizona for plan year 2024. eternalHealth takes a holistic approach to health and promotes wellness, fitness, healthy eating and overall healthy lifestyles to the communities they serve. eternalHealth invests in better outcomes, always putting members first and provides support and guidance that members look for in a health plan, so that they are empowered to make the right decisions to live agelessly. For more information about eternalHealth's plans and services, please visit .

