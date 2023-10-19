Albert Yip Has Been Appointed As The Co-Chair Of Aegis Hong Kong

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Advancing the Growth of Digital Asset Ecosystem by Addressing The Investor Protection to Encourage Widespread Adoption

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, CHINA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Aegis Custody Company Limited ("Aegis Custody" ) is thrilled to announce that Mr. Albert Yip ( ) has been appointed Co-Chair of Aegis Custody in Hong Kong. Mr. Albert Yip, an industry veteran known for his strategic acumen and leadership skills in the banking and fintech sectors, will be crucial in driving innovation and promoting widespread adoption in the digital asset ecosystem. Currently, Mr. Albert Yip is also the Chairman of Syndicate Capital Group, which is an Investor Champion and Corporate Champion of Global Fast Track, supporting the fintech and CBDC developments in the region.This appointment underscores Aegis Custody's dedication to establishing Digital Assets Solution Hub (DASH), a blockchain-based solution to ensure investor protection over digital assets by providing "independent trust and custody solutions" to VASPs, exchanges, banks, FIs and professional investors. Besides the digital trust and custody application, as a key gatekeeper to enhance governance, risk management and control over the digital asset ecosystem, DASH also collaborates with strategic partners to offer related professional services (e.g. listing sponsorships, IT assessments, legal & compliance, auditing & accountancy, quality assurance, blockchain investigations, asset tracing, etc.) to the digital assets and Web3 spaces, covering VASP licensing and tokenization such as STO, RWA, CBDC, stablecoins and other legitimate digital assets.The primary objective of DASH is to address the investor protection, where the market pain-points of collapse and failure of exchange platforms (worst-case) in the digital assets ecosystem. DASH will serve as a hub for digital asset solutions, fostering growth and innovation in the region. Doing so will develop an integrated solution across brokerage and banking systems, thus leveraging Aegis Trust and Custody infrastructure. Aegis Custody is committed to creating an all-in-one solution that seamlessly integrates with brokerage and banking system partners throughout Hong Kong SAR and other territories across Asia Pacific.This plan aims to make further mass adoptions of legitimate cryptocurrency trading and enable the creation of licensed Stablecoins, Security Token Offerings (STOs), and other regulated digital asset fund products. Serra Wei ( ), Founder and CEO of Aegis Custody and Aegis Trust, expresses her excitement about Albert Yip's appointment; "We are thrilled to have Albert Yip join the Aegis family as Co-Chair of Aegis HK. His extensive industry knowledge and strategic vision align with our goals of improving asset services and driving adoption. Together, we are well positioned to collaborate with other stakeholders to shape the future of the asset ecosystem."Albert Yip's extensive experience in custodian banking, finance and digital assets makes him an excellent addition to the Aegis team. He brings knowledge and a proven track record in pioneering solutions. Albert Yip states, "I am honored to be part of Aegis HK and contribute to their mission of revolutionizing asset services. Aegis Custody's commitment to security, compliance, and innovation perfectly aligns with the evolving needs of the asset industry. I'm excited about helping drive these initiatives." The appointment of Albert Yip demonstrates Aegis Custody's commitment to strengthening its leadership team and paving the way for an innovative future in digital assets.About Aegis Custody:Aegis Custody, a qualified custodian through its affiliate Aegis Trust, is an insured custodian of assets dedicated to offering top-tier custody solutions for institutional clients worldwide. With an emphasis on security, innovation, and excellence, Aegis Custody aims to redefine the industry standards in asset custody. Operating under trust charters in the United States and Hong Kong through its subsidiaries Aegis Trust Company and Aegis Custody, they provide security and compliance.Stay updated with Aegis Custody, on Twitter ( ) and LinkedIn ( ).Thomas Mustac

