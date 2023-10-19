Power To Pitch Partners With Dallas Female Founders For First Grant Opportunity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Kat Weaver and Katie Dunn of Power to Pitch are partnering with founders Amanda Smith, Nicole Craven, and Alexis Smith for the first grant opportunity.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Power to Pitch , the organization founded by Kat Weaver and Katie Dunn to help startup founders go from confused & frustrated about pitching to confident & prepared, announces today their partnership with founders Amanda Smith, Nicole Craven, and Alexis Smith on the first Dallas Female Founder Grant ahead of BossVisionCon . Three cash grants will be awarded along with free tickets to BossVisionCon in Dallas, TX.“Not every founder needs to or should give up equity to investors. We want to inspire more entrepreneurs to go after grants and were excited to plan this with the launch of our new Grant Power Program that teaches founders how to secure them! I won 22 of 23 grants to support my first company, so this is the time to start giving back,” said Kat Weaver, co-founder of Power to Pitch.BossVisionCon is an immersive and inclusive two-day event designed exclusively for visionary women in business. The Boss Vision Conference is a transformative experience that will equip you with the tools, knowledge, and connections needed to take your business to new heights.Grant applications are due by October 22nd. The BossVisionCon event will take place October 27-28, 2023 at Lofty Spaces in Dallas, TX.About Power to PitchAn unlikely duo - Kat and Katie were introduced by a founder Kat was hired to help with a pitch and whom Katie had invested in. The two quickly bonded over their mission and love of supporting startups. After countless zooms together, they officially partnered up to give entrepreneurs the founder and investor perspective for raising capital.

