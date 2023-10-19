Experts And Authors TV

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Select Books and Scout Media are extremely pleased to announce the launch of a new media platform, Experts & Authors TV . This is a streaming television channel that is now available on Roku and Amazon Fire devices. Experts and Authors can be viewed anywhere and anytime by downloading the Roku or Fire TV app and searching for Experts and Authors. It is also available online for desktop and mobile users by visiting . The platform can be viewed with or without a subscription and it provides a variety of paid and free content.Experts & Authors TV is a constantly evolving network delivering reliable, informative insights on a variety of topics. Every day the catalog is expanding with innovative programming on a vast array of subjects including health and fitness, business and finance, mindfulness and spirituality, food, politics, the environment, and much, much more.Included in the available programming are such shows as“Talking Books” with J.T. Crowley, an immersive exploration of new books and authors with the British writer J.T. Crowley; the innovative self-help program“How to Live a Fantastic Life” with Dr. Allen Steve Lycka; empowering programming for women with“Exquisitely Aligned” with Gina Maier Vincent; and then there is“Seek Reality” with Roberta Grimes which explores the mysteries of the after-life. There is a great deal more programming coming up, including the spiritual travelogue“Journey to Consciousness” with James Meade; a health fitness, and nutrition program produced by the famed Canyon Ranch fitness resort, and the New Paradigm International Symposia series of lectures produced by the Laszlo Institute of New Paradigm Research, covering topics regarding consciousness, religion, politics, and cosmology. There will also be documentary films and much, much more.Both SelectBooks and Scout Media are uniquely positioned to develop this channel with access to a diverse group of leaders and authors. The launch of the platform is being made in collaboration with Mary Lou Davidson and her organization, Scout Media Strategies. Experts and Authors TV is a constantly evolving network delivering reliable, informative insights on a variety of topics. Every day, our highly skilled partners provide innovative programming on a vast array of subjects including health and fitness, business and finance, mindfulness and spirituality, food, politics, the environment, and much, much more.SelectBooks, Inc., is an independent publisher based in New York City. Since our inception in 2001 SelectBooks has had a dual mission. First and foremost, we seek to bring our audience the best new and proven voices from a striking variety of realms. From current events to alternative medicine, from business to spirituality, from self-help to humor, SelectBooks strives to offer content that is both provocative and informative.Mary Lou Davidson (Scout Media Services) is a veteran media professional with long career spanning broadcast and digital outlets. She has served as Executive Producer for Animal Planet Radio, Travel Channel Radio and HGTV Radio Design Minutes, and producer for inflight television for both United and American Airlines. The Scout team has worked in creative production for such well-known brands as SC Johnson, Kraft Foods, Wyeth-Ayerst, Iams, Nestle-Purina, Harper Collins, Simon and Schuster; and she has supported hundreds of marketing campaigns for independent authors, and currently operates the podcast network WebTalkRadio.

