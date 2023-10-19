Codapet Expands Compassionate In-Home Pet Euthanasia Services To Santa Fe And Surrounding Cities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Veterinarian-Owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home.

- Dr. Ashleigh SanchezSANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STTAES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CodaPet announced that it is expanding its reach into Santa Fe, NM and surrounding cities. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.“I believe there is no greater final gift you can give your beloved companion than to carry out their wishes for a peaceful, stress free and painless transition in the comfort of home. A place surrounded by all their family and the smells, sounds and familiarity they hold dear. In my role as a dedicated in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I consistently witness the heartfelt appreciation that fills a pet owner's heart when they have the opportunity to bestow upon their beloved pet, this last, compassionate gift”, says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala and Drs. Gary and Bethany Hsia joined as co-founders of CodaPet in order to increase pet owner access to compassionate in-home euthanasia and to empower a network of licensed veterinarians to bring compassion and professional care to more pets and their families.“In-home euthanasia services are a valuable service to pet owners and I am happy to provide these services in partnership with CodaPet.” says Dr. Ashleigh Sanchez. Dr. Sanchez attended Colorado State University and achieved a B.S. in Equine Science and attended veterinary school at the University of California Davis. She performed an internship at the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital before entering private practiceDr Sanchez grew up as an animal lover and has no memory of any other career choice besides veterinarian. She grew up with dogs, cats, and many other pets and found a way to ride horses despite living in the city with non-horsey parents.She started her own practice in 2006 and quickly grew it to a large multi doctor mixed animal practice. She became board certified through the American Board of Veterinary Practitioners in 2013. In 2018, she sold her practice in Colorado and relocated to New Mexico to be close to family and allow her children to grow up near their grandparents.Dr. Sanchez services Santa Fe and surrounding cities including Espanola, Las Vegas, Edgewood, Los Alamos, Taos, Tijeras, Moriarty, Tucumcari, White Rock, Ranchos De Taos, El Prado, Sandia Park, Placitas, Algodones, Santa Rosa, Chimayo, Ohkay Owingeh, Questa, and Estancia.How In-Home Euthanasia (IHE) WorksPet owners can easily find a compassionate and licensed veterinarian focused on IHE on Codapet's website.Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet guides the family throughout the process by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess their pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The vet will explain the process and will proceed at a pace that is peaceful and comforting to both you and your pet.The average unrushed visit takes between 45-60 minutes and pet parents are encouraged to remain with their pet and comfort them during the entire visit and process.For those who need support with aftercare, after their pet has peacefully passed, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of at-home euthanasia may include:Convenience: You don't have to worry about transportation, which can be difficult if your pet is very ill, has mobility issues, or becomes distressed while traveling to the vet clinic.Comfort: You know your pet best and you can create the peaceful and comfortable environment that you know your pet loves.Control: You can choose the timing and location of the euthanasia, allowing you to make the decision on your own terms.Privacy: You can say goodbye to your pet in private, without the distractions and disruptions of a busy veterinary clinic.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $365 in Santa Fe. Group aftercare begins at $165 but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.About CodaPetCodaPet currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services across 27 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit

