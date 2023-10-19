Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Market Is Projected To Grow At A Significant CAGR Close To 6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global protein hydrolysate ingredients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% between 2021 and 2028.The prime factors propelling the protein hydrolysate ingredients market growth are increasing demand for protein hydrolysate ingredients in the food and beverage industry, growing awareness of the health benefits of protein hydrolysate ingredients, and expanding applications of protein hydrolysate ingredients in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries.Protein hydrolysate ingredients are a type of protein that has been broken down into smaller peptides and amino acids. The protein hydrolysate ingredients market is a rapidly growing market with a wide range of applications. The increasing demand for protein-rich foods and beverages, the growing awareness of the health benefits of protein hydrolysate ingredients, and other factors are expected to drive the growth of this market in the coming years.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in December 2022, Arla Foods Ingredients, a Danish dairy ingredients company, partnered with Belgian dairy cooperative Milcobel to supply whey protein retentate (WPR) from Milcobel's mozzarella production facility in Langemark, Belgium.Access sample report or view details:Based on type, the protein hydrolysate ingredients market is segmented into milk protein hydrolysate (whey and casein), plant protein hydrolysate (soy and other plant protein hydrolysates), and animal protein hydrolysate. Milk protein hydrolysate (whey and casein) is expected to have the highest growth in the protein hydrolysate ingredients market in the coming years. The wide range of applications of milk protein hydrolysate in the food and beverage industry, including infant formula, sports nutrition products, medical foods, dietary supplements, bakery products, confectionery products, meat products, dairy products, and beverages.Based on application, the protein hydrolysate ingredients market is divided into food and beverage (functional food and beverage and infant nutrition), sports nutrition, and medical and clinical nutrition. The food and beverage segment is expected to have the highest growth in the protein hydrolysate ingredients market in the coming years due to growing awareness of the health benefits of protein hydrolysate ingredients, increasing demand for protein-rich foods and beverages, and better functional properties, such as emulsifying and foaming properties.Based on Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to capture a significant share of the protein hydrolysate ingredients market. The demand for protein-rich foods and beverages is growing rapidly in Asia Pacific, driven by factors such as urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increasing awareness of the health benefits of protein. This is driving the demand for protein hydrolysate ingredients, which are widely used in protein-rich food and beverage products. The sports nutrition market in Asia Pacific is growing rapidly, driven by factors such as increasing participation in sports and fitness activities, and rising disposable incomes. This is driving the demand for protein hydrolysate ingredients, which are widely used in sports nutrition products.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the protein hydrolysate ingredients market, that have been covered are Arla Foods Ingredients Group PS, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Kerry Group, Tate & Lyle PLC, Milk Specialties Group, AMCO Proteins, Agropur Inc., Novozymes, Azelis Holdings SAThe market analytics report segments the protein hydrolysate ingredients market on the following basis:.By TypeoMilk Protein Hydrolysate.Whey.CaesinoPlant Protein Hydrolysate.Soy.OthersoAnimal Protein Hydrolysate.By ApplicationoFood and Beverage.Functional Food and Beverage.Infant NutritionoSports NutritionoMedical and Clinical Nutrition.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Arla Foods Ingredients Group PS.Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited.Royal FrieslandCampina NV.Kerry Group.Tate & Lyle PLC.Milk Specialties Group.AMCO Proteins.Agropur Inc..Novozymes.Azelis Holdings SAExplore More Reports:.Animal Protein Ingredients Market:.Whey Protein Ingredients Market:.Pea Protein Market:

