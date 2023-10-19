Brisket Market Valued Over US$ 35.119 Billion In 2021, To Experience Significant Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The brisket market was estimated at US$35.119 billion in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, Brisket Market was valued at US$35.119 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.The prime factors propelling the brisket market growth are increasing demand for convenience foods, growing popularity of ethnic cuisines, health concerns, increased popularity of barbeque, and rising disposable incomes.Brisket is a tough but flavorful cut of beef from the pectoral muscle, located in the cow's chest. Brisket is often smoked or braised, and it is a popular ingredient in barbecue dishes. The brisket market is being driven by the growth of the food service industry and the increased popularity of barbecue. Additionally, the growth of the e-commerce market is making it easier for consumers to purchase brisket online. The brisket market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the factors listed above. This is good news for producers and processors of brisket, as well as for restaurants and other food service establishments that serve brisket dishes.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in April 2023, Global fast food giant Burger King launched a new version of its iconic Whopper burger called the Bacon Jam Brisket Whopper. The burger will be available for a limited time in select Burger King restaurants in Las Vegas, Nevada.Access sample report or view details:Based on cut, the brisket market is divided into point cut and flat cut. The flat-cut brisket market is expected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Flat-cut brisket is leaner and more consistent in thickness than point-cut brisket, which makes it easier to cook and prepare. It is also more versatile and can be used in a wider variety of dishes, such as pastrami, corned beef, and sliced brisket sandwiches.Based on product type, the brisket market is divided into conventional brisket and organic brisket. Organic brisket is expected to have the highest growth in the brisket market in the coming years. Consumers are becoming more interested in organic food products, which are perceived as being healthier and more sustainable. Organic meat is raised and processed without the use of antibiotics, hormones, or pesticides. This is perceived as being healthier for consumers and more sustainable for the environment.Based on Geography, North America is expected to capture a significant share of the brisket market. Brisket is a popular ingredient in many North American dishes, such as barbecue and smoked brisket. Consumers in North America are also demanding high-quality brisket products. The food service industry in North America is growing rapidly, and this is driving demand for brisket from restaurants and other food service establishments. North America has a well-established beef industry, which provides a steady supply of high-quality brisket.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the brisket market, that have been covered are Boston Brisket Company, Conagra Brands, Hormel Foods Corporation, Tyson Foods, Freirich Foods, Goode Company, National Beef Packing Company LLC.The market analytics report segments the brisket market on the following basis:.BY CUToPoint CutoFlat Cut.BY PRODUCT TYPEoConventional brisketoOrganic brisket.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Boston Brisket Company.Conagra Brands.Hormel Foods Corporation.Tyson Foods.Freirich Foods.Goode Company.National Beef Packing Company LLCExplore More Reports:.Cultured Meat Market:.Cassia Gum Market:.Global Sauerkraut Market:

