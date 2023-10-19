Hemp Protein Market Anticipated To Surpass US$ 1,441.73 Million By 2028 At A CAGR Of 14.59%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global hemp protein market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.59% over the forecast period to reach US$1,441.73 million by 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global hemp protein market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.59% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$1,441.73 million by 2028.The demand for hemp protein is being driven up by the rising prevalence of lactose intolerance. This serves as a major market growth factor. In addition, the rising number of customers with allergies to peanuts, soybeans, and other legumes will increase demand for goods containing hemp protein. Shortly, this market is expected to see profitable growth due to the rising demand for hemp proteins from a variety of sectors, including the healthcare, food and beverage, confectionery and bakery, cosmetics, and nutraceutical industries.The quantity of protein in hemp protein is equivalent to that in mutton or beef products. Hemp plants are simple to grow, require no extra pesticides, fertilizers, or herbicides, and take up carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Since hemp protein has all 9 necessary amino acids, it is the finest meat alternative and a complete source of plant protein for vegetarians and vegans. During the anticipated period, the market for hemp protein is anticipated to expand in sales due to customers' growing preference for high-protein diets and healthy food consumption. Furthermore, extensive product utilization in a variety of applications-including bakery, confectionery, and drinks, among others-is a major factor driving the growth of the hemp protein market globally. It is anticipated that rising beverage and bakery product consumption will significantly contribute to market expansion.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance In July 2023, HPS Food and Ingredients Inc., a leader in hempseed-based food ingredients globally, and Burcon NutraScience Corporation, a global pioneer in the production of plant-based proteins for the food and beverage sector, announced an intriguing cooperation. The goal of this partnership is to examine the marketability of Burcon's ground-breaking high-purity, soluble hempseed protein isolate.Access sample report or view details:Based on sources the global hemp protein market is divided into organic and conventional. Among these, the conventional category led the market share. Conventionally cultivated hemp is a non-GMO crop that is farmed without the use of chemicals. In comparison to certified organic hemp, conventional hemp does not require the same exacting inspections and regulations. They are therefore less expensive than Hamp organic goods. The textile, pulp, and paper sectors are increasingly using hemp that is farmed traditionally. Their demand has expanded as a result of their application in bioplastics, furniture, building materials , and biofuel .Based on application the global hemp protein market is divided into functional food, functional beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others. Due to its adaptability, the application segment for food and beverage takes the lead. Owing to factors like hemp includes linoleic and linolenic acid, vitamin E, and minerals including phosphorus, potassium, salt, magnesium, calcium, zinc, iron, and protein, it is being utilized more and more in food items. The most popular form of hemp to eat is as a raw or roasted seed. It may be found in cereals, salads, smoothies, and yogurt. The growing popularity of veganism throughout the world is predicted to raise demand for plant-based proteins, which will increase sales of processed foods made from hemp, including bars, cheese, flour, snacks, and bars. In addition, the inclusion of highly digestible fiber is projected to increase demand for food items due to its function in enhancing digestion.Based on Geography the North American region emerged as the market leader. Due to several factors, including a preference for plant-based proteins, rising fitness trends, increased health and nutrition knowledge, dietary allergies and intolerances, and other similar causes, the hemp protein industry has been expanding across North America. The market for hemp protein products has also been fueled by consumers' increased understanding of the health advantages of hemp protein. As a result, numerous producers have developed new hemp protein products, which has increased demand for hemp protein components in the area. This nutrient-dense component, which has a nutty flavor, is being included in a variety of new foods and beverages in the area to meet customers' shifting tastes which is also aiding in market expansion.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global hemp protein market, that have been covered are Hemp Oil Canada Inc., Navitas LLC, North American Hemp & Grain Co. Ltd., Aurora Cannabis (Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.), Fresh Hemp Foods Ltd. (Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods), Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd., GFR Ingredients Ltd., Green Source Organics.The market analytics report segments the global hemp protein market on the following basis:.BY SOURCEoOrganicoConventional.BY APPLICATIONoFunctional FoodoFunctional BeverageoDietary SupplementsoPharmaceuticalsoPersonal CareoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Hemp Oil Canada Inc.Navitas LLC.North American Hemp & Grain Co. Ltd.Aurora Cannabis (Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.).Fresh Hemp Foods Ltd. (Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods).Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd..GFR Ingredients Ltd..Green Source OrganicsExplore More Reports:.The soy protein market:.The potato protein market:.Pea Protein Market:

