Kuwait Amir Congratulates Saudi King On 9Th Anniversary In Office

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Thursday a cable to Custodian of the two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia, congratulating him on the 9th anniversary of assuming office.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir praised the brotherly relations that the two countries share and commended all the accomplishments the Kingdom have achieved, wishing the King good health and the kingdom further development and Prosperity under his reign. (end)

