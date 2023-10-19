Kuwait PM Congratulates Saudi King On 9Th Anniversary In Office

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on Thursday, sent a cable to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia congratulating him on the 9th anniversary of assuming office.(end) nhq

