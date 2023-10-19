Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Saudi King On 9Th Anniversary In Office

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Thursday, sent a cable to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia, congratulating him on the 9th anniversary of assuming office.

In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince praised the brotherly relations that the two countries share and commended all the accomplishments the Kingdom have achieved.

His Highness the Crown Prince wished the Saudi King good health and the kingdom further development and prosperity. (end)

