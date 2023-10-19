Minister Al-Manea Urges Youths To Search For Private Sector's Jobs

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- Minister of Education, and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Adel Al-Manea encouraged Thursday youths to look for job opportunities in the private sector as they are varied.

This came in a remark to reporters on the sidelines of opening the sixth exhibition of job and study opportunities organized by the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET), in cooperation with "my job" fair, with the participation of 120 government agencies.

The minister, who is also the sponsor of the exhibition, said the event is a good chance to help fresh graduates be briefed on labor market.

The exhibition was opened with a panel discussion on "labor market and job opportunities" in which acting deputy head of manpower affairs Najat Yusuf, and acting undersecretary of Civil Service Commission Diaa Al-Qabandi.

The participants highlighted some problems facing fresh graduates at labor market topped with reluctance of private sector's jobs and being unware of the requirements of labor market.

They suggested some solutions including enacting some laws that will enable researchers to be acquainted with job opportunities in the public and private sectors, and duties and rights as well as attracting global companies and establishing production lines to recruit youths.

Meanwhile, Hassan Al-Fajjam, head of PAAET, told reporters that the authority is keen on holding this exhibition and seeking to create job opportunities for graduates mainly in the private sector.

He appealed to youths to be acquainted with job and study opportunities at the exhibition. (end)

asa







MENAFN19102023000071011013ID1107271304